WATCH: Biden Struggles at Press Conference, Freaks Out on Journalist After Referring to Zelensky as President Putin, Laughs at Another for Asking How He’ll be Able to Serve as President with 8 pm Bed Time

Resident Joe Biden spoke incoherently at a high stakes ‘big boy’ press conference on Thursday evening after showing up an hour late.

The “Big Boy press conference” started as a joke by a left-wing journalist and even left DEI White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre laughing last week.

Is she laughing now at the dumpster fire of a press conference? Our enemies are. Hell, even our friends are…

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Biden kicked off the presser by calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “President Putin” and slurring incoherently.

Biden also referred to Kamala Harris as Vice President Trump”:

Is this an act? A cry for help? Something has happened since the debate to make Biden's gaffes, blunders, and brain damage more severe in the past weeks, as top Democrats are now calling for him to step down. How convenient?

Conservatives, however, will never get credit from the mainstream media for saying Biden is not fit to serve this country since 2020.

When asked if Biden's mix-up of Zelensky and Putin, as well as his obvious cognative decline, was damaging to America's standing in the world, Biden got triggered, lashed out, and mixed the two up AGAIN!

Watch below:

A journalist also questioned his ability to lead with an 8 pm bed time. Biden laughed the question off and lied, saying, "That's not true," while trying to claim that he was only trying to pace himself and make fundraising events easier for his guests:

This was a disaster. What a "big boy" Biden was, though, staying up past his bedtime of 8 pm!