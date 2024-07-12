Biden Claims “There’s No Indication” He’s Slowing Down then Struggles with List for Next Approved Question

Biden on Thursday, during his “big boy press conference,” claimed that “there’s no indication” that he’s slowing down and can’t get the job of President done.

In a way, he’s right when you consider he’s always been dumb.

But Biden is absolutely cooked nowadays. As The Gateway Pundit reported, old Joe botched the first question this evening when he called Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump.”

Biden also referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin” and slurred incoherently.

When asked about this gaffe and how it makes America look on the world stage, Biden lost it.

At one point Biden also told reporters that he’s following the advice of his “Commander-in-Chief.” It is unclear if he was referring to "Dr." Jill, DEI VP Kamala, or Barack Obama in this Freudian slip from which he tried to recover.

Despite the clear signs of him slowing down and losing his mind, if not his bowels, Biden claimed that he is not slowing down and he is still able to get the job done. He then looked at his notes and struggled to read who his next, likely staged question would come from.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Biden was recently caught sending pre-scripted questions to a radio station following his disastrous debate performance.

Additionally, as The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today, two Milwaukee radio stations admitted that the Biden White House sent them scripted questions and DEMANDED they edit the pre-recorded interview--and they did.

This also comes after a report from the far-left New York Times--of all places--which reveals that the top White House correspondent uses a translation headset to understand Biden's gibberish and that the Biden Regime recently pressured the outlet to alter a transcription of Biden’s use of the word “goodest,” a made-up word.

Biden is shot. This is why the Democrats are now scrambling to replace him as the nominee. Of course, we all knew this four years ago.

Watch below: