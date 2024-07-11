Biden Calls Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump” in Dumpster Fire “Big Boy” Press Conference (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Thursday evening was nearly one hour late to his “Big Boy” press conference after he bungled the Ukraine Compact with Zelensky and called him “President Putin.”

A teleprompter was set up for Biden’s presser.

Why is there a teleprompter setup for Biden's press conference?

Biden started his “Big Boy” press conference with a long-winded speech about Ukraine, Russia, NATO and inflation.

Joe Biden repeatedly brought up Article 5 of NATO – he is itching for World War III!

Old Joe bungled the first question when he called Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump.”

“I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President if I didn’t think she was not qualified to be president,” Biden said after a reporter asked him about Kamala Harris being at the top of the ticket.

He’s cooked!

