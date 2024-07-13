Conservative Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Shows Annoyance With Biden’s Lateness to NATO Summit, Biden Gets Handsy Again (VIDEO)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made her contempt for Biden known at the NATO summit on Thursday morning as the group of world leaders in attendance waited for Biden to arrive after leaving the White House, reportedly 20 minutes after the event started.

According to the New York Post, “It’s not the first time the 81-year-old president has kept Meloni waiting this summer,” as he was also late to the G7 meeting in Italy.

Biden was a disaster and an embarrassment at the NATO summit. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Biden got confused and introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin” at a meeting.

Biden later stayed out past his 10 am – 4 pm peak functioning hours to hold a trainwreck press conference, which he was also an hour late for. During the presser, he called Donald Trump his Vice President, adding that he wouldn’t have chosen Trump as a running mate “if I didn’t think she was not qualified to be president.”

It can be recalled that, likewise, at the G7 Conference, Biden was also a trainwreck, looking confused, wandering off, and skipping events to throw in the towel early. The White House and Fake News “cheap fake” hoax didn’t work then, and it won’t work now.

Several clips circulated on the internet of Meloni expressing dissatisfaction over Biden’s lateness as they awaited him to begin the NATO meeting.

Meloni can be seen below rolling her eyes and checking an imaginary watch to show her annoyance with Biden.

In another clip, Meloni pulls and leans away from Biden after he kisses her and puts her hand up before taking a photo and quickly exiting his creepy presence:

New York Post reports,

Speaking with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Meloni looked up at the ceiling and crossed her eyes dramatically before gesturing to her wrist to reveal she was not wearing a watch, as the clock ticked past the scheduled 10 a.m. start time. A third person listening to the conversation then pulled out his phone to check the time, and she again rolled her eyes and scowled before apparently noticing the cameras focused on her. It’s unclear what the leaders were discussing, but the bold reaction caught the attention of some onlookers, including a Financial Times reporter who said Meloni displayed “top eye-rolling form” in a post to X.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Meloni also made headlines last month during the G7 Conference, where she gave leftist French President Emmanuel Macron the death stare and also dodged Biden’s unwanted contact.

Everyone is laughing at us.