‘Everyone is Worried’ – G7 Insiders Say Joe Biden is the “Worst He’s Ever Been” Amid Viral Video Showing Him Wandering Off at Skydiving Demonstration

Joe Biden is the “worst he’s ever been” according to G7 insiders amid the viral video of Biden wandering off during a skydiving demonstration in Italy.

A G7 diplomatic source told The Sun’s editor Harry Cole that Joe Biden is the “worst he’s ever been” and that he has been “losing focus” in the world leader sessions in Italy.

Biden has been in Italy this week for the G7 Summit.

The G7 leaders viewed a skydiving demonstration after a series of working sessions on Thursday.

Biden got distracted during the skydiving demonstration and wandered away.

Things got so bad that Italy’s Prime Minister Meloni had to retrieve Joe Biden.

The entire group of G7 leaders looked over at Biden as he wandered away like a lost dog.

Biden slurred his way through working sessions.

WATCH:

BIDEN (slurring): "The decisions I think we make now are gonna determine the course of our future for the next five or six decades!" TRUE — VOTE TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/eeCzOWT7La — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2024

“He’s very doddery,” The Sun’s editor said.

The Sun reported:

ELDERLY Joe Biden has given his “worst ever” performance at a major international summit, G7 insiders say – after he was bizarrely caught freezing again. After the concerning shuffle, sources questioned the US President. The 81-year-old has been “losing focus” during the gathering of world leaders in Puglia, Italy, according to well placed diplomatic sources. One told The Sun: “It’s the worst he has ever been.” Another insider added that while the President had shown moments of sharpness and clarity during meetings, at other times he had appeared to be “losing focus” and concentration.

WATCH: