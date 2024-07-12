Biden Tries to Zing Trump After Reporter Brings Up His “Vice President Trump” Mistake at End of Presser – And It Backfires Big Time (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Thursday evening was nearly one hour late to his “Big Boy” press conference and it was a total dumpster fire.

Old Joe botched the first question when he called Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump.”

This was literally right after Joe Biden called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, “President Putin.”

“I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President if I didn’t think she was not qualified to be president,” Biden said after a reporter asked him about Kamala Harris being at the top of the ticket.

President Trump mocked Joe Biden for referring to him as “Vice President Trump.”

“Crooked Joe begins his “Big Boy” Press Conference with, “I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president.” Great job, Joe!” Trump said on Truth Social Thursday evening.

NBC’s Peter Alexander told Biden that Trump mocked him for the “Vice President Trump” mistake.

“You referred to Vice President Harris as Vice President Trump. Right now Donald Trump is using that to mock your age and your memory. How do you combat that criticism from tonight?

Biden tried to be clever and zing Trump but it backfired.

“Listen to him,” Biden said.

Wrong answer, Joe!

