Humiliation on the World Stage: Joe Biden a Confused Mess During Group Photo at G7 Summit (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday participated in a group photo at the G7 Summit at Borgo Egnazia, Savelletri, Italy after a brief meet and greet with Prime Minister Meloni of Italy.

Biden shuffled over to greet Prime Minister Meloni. Notice his stiffened gait.

Biden was a confused disaster during a group photo.

Another humiliation on the world stage.

Joe Biden is so old and feeble that he won’t be attending the G7 dinner Thursday evening.

A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre why Joe Biden is skipping the G7 dinner.

Rather than admitting Biden is too tired after flying to Italy, Karine Jean-Pierre claimed Biden is just too busy to attend the dinner.

