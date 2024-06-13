Humiliation on the World Stage: Joe Biden a Confused Mess During Group Photo at G7 Summit (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday participated in a group photo at the G7 Summit at Borgo Egnazia, Savelletri, Italy after a brief meet and greet with Prime Minister Meloni of Italy.
Biden shuffled over to greet Prime Minister Meloni. Notice his stiffened gait.
WATCH:
Biden shuffles his way over to the Italian PM — as he brings the tour of his destructive foreign policy overseas yet again pic.twitter.com/ok9VDuc1QD
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2024
Biden was a confused disaster during a group photo.
Another humiliation on the world stage.
WATCH:
Crooked Joe Biden brought his perpetual state of confusion to the G7 — yikes! pic.twitter.com/t8vXHG8HLz
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2024
Joe Biden is so old and feeble that he won’t be attending the G7 dinner Thursday evening.
A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre why Joe Biden is skipping the G7 dinner.
Rather than admitting Biden is too tired after flying to Italy, Karine Jean-Pierre claimed Biden is just too busy to attend the dinner.
AUDIO:
Karine Jean-Pierre won't say why Biden won't attend the G7 dinner when he arrives in Italy — though it's likely because he'll be too tired pic.twitter.com/pC8wugQ2Ce
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 12, 2024