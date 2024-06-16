MELONI EVERYWHERE: Conservative Italian PM Avoids Groping by Biden and Lula, Makes Selfie Video with Modi, Death-Stares Macron, Embraces Sunak and Milei (VIDEOS)

The conservative Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hosted the G7 Conference and spent the last few days under the holophotes, highlighting the struggles she faces as a woman and a conservative leader in today’s world.

To begin with, she had a hard time making some usual suspect leaders keep their hands to themselves.

For example, Joe Biden. She holds his hand to keep him from unwanted contact until she manages a civilized handshake.

Joe Biden just walked over like Frankenstein to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. Look at how Biden creepily holds onto her and then she pulls her hand away so they can shake more formally. Biden is so awkward and inappropriate!pic.twitter.com/a016R5YDUD — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) June 13, 2024

An even much more embarrassing moment took place when non-G7 leader, Brazilian President Lula de Silva tried to grab her, and she had to move quickly to evade:

But it wasn’t a non-stop horror show: she had fun and made a smiling selfie video with another non-G7 guest, recently re-elected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For those, especially leftists, who are calling Meloni-Modi memes cringe, distasteful, image-tarnishing, and whatnot, Meloni clearly loves memes and knows how to make good use of millions of Indians on social media. She’s aware of all these memes and is skillfully utilizing… pic.twitter.com/8scxds0nmt — Mikku (@effucktivehumor) June 15, 2024

While French President Emmanuel Macron behaves like a perfect gentleman in the following video, he has already gotten on Meloni’s bad side over a bitter dispute about abortion. So she gives him the death stare.

Italy’s Giorgia Meloni can’t hide her contempt for Macron

pic.twitter.com/Rk4bhBzJkO — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 14, 2024

Sometimes, Meloni felt a bit more secure, as in the case of embattled British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Italian leader’s long-time partner.

Las diferencias en el lenguaje corporal de la Meloni: cuando se le acerca Rishi Sunak, toma distancia, se siente muy incómoda. Cuando se le acerca Milei es receptiva, se siente cómoda. pic.twitter.com/6cEOfsxvlv — Daniel Cantale (@DanielCantale) June 14, 2024

Now look at the warm reception she gave Argentine president Javier Milei: what a difference!

OLHARES DA LIBERDADE: Veja como a primeira-ministra da Itália, Georgia Meloni, recebeu o presidente da Argentina, Javier Milei.pic.twitter.com/Egmjj27lhu — Meio Independente (@meioindep) June 15, 2024

Read more: