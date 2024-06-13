Biden Arrives in Italy Looking Dazed and Confused… And Will Skip the G7 Dinner! (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden and all of Hunter Biden’s adult children landed in Italy Wednesday evening ahead of the G7 Summit.

The Bidens are traveling to Italy on taxpayer dime while Americans struggle to make ends meet.

The Daily Mail reported:

All of Hunter Biden’s adult children are joining President Joe Biden on his trip to Italy to meet with G7 leaders, one day after their father was convicted on federal gun charges.

Finnegan Biden, 23, who is Hunter’s middle daughter, boarded Marine One with the president early Wednesday morning as he departed Delaware after rushing home to Wilmington to embrace Hunter on the tarmac, alongside wife Melissa and baby Beau.

Naomi, her husband Peter Neal and sister Maisy are also traveling to Italy, a White House official told DailyMail.com.

They were not seen on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews as the president and Finnegan boarded Air Force One.

81-year-old Biden lumbered down the shorter staircase as soon as he arrived in Brindisi, Italy.

WATCH:

Biden looked completely lost after he deplaned.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH:

Joe Biden is so old and feeble that he won’t be attending the G7 dinner!

A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre why Joe Biden is skipping the G7 dinner.

Rather than admitting Biden is too tired after flying to Italy, Karine Jean-Pierre claimed Biden is just too busy to attend the dinner.

AUDIO:

