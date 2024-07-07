BREAKING: Black Radio Host Fired For Allowing Biden White House to Send Scripted Questions

Andrea Lawful-Sanders, the black radio host who allowed the Biden White House to send scripted questions in advance was fired.

Joe Biden sat down for a pre-recorded interview with black-owned Philly-based radio station WURD to discuss his campaign strategy after his disastrous debate.

The interview aired last Thursday morning.

Joe Biden told Andrea Lawful-Sanders that he’s proud to be the first black woman to serve with a black president.

“And by the way, I’m proud to be – as I’ve said – the first Vice President – first black woman to serve with a black president,” Biden said.

Biden tells a Philadelphia radio station that he's "proud" to be "the first black woman to serve with a black president"

Upon further questioning by CNN, Lawful-Sanders confirmed that the White House did indeed send her the questions prior to the interview. Out of eight potential questions provided, she chose four that she felt were most appropriate for their discussion.

“If the White House is trying now to prove the vim, vigor, acuity of the President I don’t know how they do that by sending questions first before the interview so that the President knows what’s coming,” Blackwell said.

WOW. The radio host who interviewed Joe Biden says that the White House provided the questions for the interview. CNN's Victor Blackwell: "If the White House is trying now to prove the vim, vigor, acuity of the President I don't know how they do that by sending questions first…

Andrea Lawful-Sanders was fired!

“On July 3, the first post-debate interview with President Joe Biden was arranged and negotiated independently by WURD Radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders without knowledge, consultation or collaboration with WURD management. The interview featured pre-determined questions provided by the White House, which violates our practice of remaining an independent media outlet accountable to our listeners. As a result, Ms. Lawful-Sanders and WURD Radio have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately,” WURD said in a statement on Sunday.

“WURD Radio remains an independent voice that our audience can trust will hold elected officials accountable. As Pennsylvania’s only independent Black-owned talk radio station, WURD Radio has cultivated that trust with our audience over our 20-year history. This is something we take very seriously. Agreeing to a pre-determined set of questions jeopardizes that trust and is not a practice that WURD Radio engages in or endorses as a matter of practice or official policy.” – The radio station said.