When Teens Descend on D.C. for School Trips They Snap Up Trump Merchandise



School trips to Washington, D.C., are a much-anticipated ritual for students nationwide. Hordes of teens flow through the nation’s capital throughout the year to visit the wide variety of museums and the key bodies of the republic the city has to offer.

Buying souvenirs commemorating the trip is another honored tradition, and local shops say the teens know what they want when they descend on the businesses-Trump merchandise.

The Washington Post reports:

Back at I Love DC Gifts, Khalid Ismail said the best-selling item is a cherry blossom sweatshirt that says “Good Vibes.” Even in June — months after the city’s famously fleeting flowers have come and gone and daily temperatures approach 90 degrees — the sweatshirt dominates. Ismail said he’s never seen anything bewitch customers so fervently, although Trump merch is a close second: T-shirts with his mug shot and visors with fake orange hair flowing out the top. “We have no horse in the race, politically. Like, we don’t care, but man — people love him,” Ismail said. “Anything Trump-themed, anything with his name on it … people are buying it.” Luke Wilbur has noticed the same. Wilbur, 56, used to own Washington DC Gift Shop on Pennsylvania Ave. The pandemic forced him to close, and now he runs DCgiftShop.com. Although he tries to stock an equal amount of Republican and Democrat items, Wilbur sells significantly more of the former.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the first poll of 2024, which shows President Trump’s lead over Joe Biden among Hispanics and young voters.

Trump also leads Joe Biden among Independent voters and is gaining support among black voters coming into the new year, spelling doom for Joe Biden and the Democrats.

As the trend continues, influential data scientist Aaron Strauss sparked controversy in Democrat circles when he recently urged Democrat donors to stop registering young voters and black voters in the runup of the 2024 election – because they will likely vote for Trump.

In May, the left-wing New York Times was forced to admit that Trump is increasingly popular with young voters and that many prefer his policies to those promoted by the Biden regime.

In early June, when Trump joined TikTok, a platform wildly popular among young people, he gained more followers in a few hours than the Biden campaign amassed in months on the platform.

Trump currently stands at 6.2 million followers, while Joe Biden’s official campaign account, which has been active since February, has stagnated at only 376,000 followers.