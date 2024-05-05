New York Times Admits Trump is Popular With Young Voters, Majority Prefer His Policies

The New York Times has admitted that Donald Trump is increasingly popular with young voters and that many prefer his policies to those promoted by the Biden regime.
In an article published this weekend, the left-wing newspaper notes that its own polling has Trump and Biden tied neck and neck among young voters, contradicting the narrative that his appeal is solely among older voters:
The report states:
Although President Biden continues to lead among 18- to 29-year-olds in most polls, several surveys in recent weeks show Mr. Trump performing much more strongly with young voters than he was at the same point in 2020, and more strongly than he was against Mrs. Clinton at the same point in 2016.In the latest New York Times/Siena College poll, from last month, Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden were neck and neck among 18- to 29-year-olds. In the latest Harvard Youth Poll, conducted in March by the Harvard Institute of Politics, Mr. Trump trails by eight points.
Mr. Della Volpe and other pollsters note that these findings come with a wealth of caveats. Mr. Trump’s relatively good standing with young voters is at odds with their broadly liberal views on most issues, which have led them to favor Democratic candidates for decades.
…
In polls like Harvard’s, Mr. Biden performs much more strongly among registered or likely voters than he does in polls of all adults, suggesting that he is weakest with those least interested in the race. Young people, who are often late in following elections, appear to be especially disengaged from this year’s race, a contest between two familiar candidates in their 70s and 80s.
Still, the Trump campaign sees opportunity in the signs of shifts in the demographic. A stark gender divide has emerged in young people’s politics in recent years, in which Republicans enjoy an advantage among young men.
In a Times/Siena poll in February, young voters were far more likely to say they were personally helped by Mr. Trump’s policies than by Mr. Biden’s, and far more likely to say they were personally hurt by Mr. Biden’s than by Mr. Trump’s (though in both cases, about half said neither president’s policies had made much difference either way).