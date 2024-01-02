POLL: Trump Now Leading Biden With Young and Hispanic Voters

In the first poll of 2024, President Trump leads Joe Biden among Hispanics and young voters.

Trump also leads Joe Biden among Independent voters and is gaining support among black voters coming into the new year, spelling doom for Joe Biden and the Democrats.

These groups see where Biden is taking this country, and it’s not the right direction.

Trump leads overall among the 1,000 voters surveyed with 39% to Biden’s 37%, with 17% preferring a third-party candidate.

First Poll of 2024 shows Trump winning the Hispanic and Youth vote. In the new USA Today/Suffolk poll: Trump leads among Hispanics by five points, 39%-34% Trump is up among younger voters 37%-34% 17% support an unnamed third-party candidate Overall, Trump leads Biden 39%… pic.twitter.com/y6RtdQpHmx — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 1, 2024

Additionally, Trump is beating Biden in seven key swing states.

The Independent reports,

The USA Today/Suffolk University survey found that 39 per cent of Hispanic voters now back the former president compared to 34 per cent supporting his Democratic successor. Mr Trump also has a four percentage point lead among voters under 35, with 37 per cent to Mr Biden’s 33 per cent. These demographics typically vote Democrat so the findings spell potential trouble for the incumbent going into the 2024 presidential race, even as his GOP rival faces a slew of criminal trials.

According to the Roper Center for Public Opinion Research at Cornell University, Biden won 65% of the Hispanic vote in 2020.

Biden is also losing the black voters, who supported him more than Hispanics in 2020.

