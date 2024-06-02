President Trump Joins TikTok- Debut Garners 35 Million Views in Just a Few Hours

President Donald Trump officially joined TikTok on Saturday night.

In just a few hours, his followers swelled to more than 2.1 million, and he racked up more than 35 million views (and counting) with his debut video.

The video shows him at the Ultimate Fighting Championship 302 in New Jersey on Saturday night.

The crowd at UFC 302 in Newark, NJ, gave Trump a heroes welcome as they chanted “F—k Joe Biden” and “We Want Trump.”

Just two days after an unconstitutional guilty verdict in his Manhattan “hush money” trial, Trump appeared publicly, and the atmosphere was electric as he received cheers and a standing ovation.

The audience’s reaction was not merely applause—it was a loud, resonant endorsement of his enduring influence and a clear rebuke of the forces they perceived as trying to silence him.

UFC President Dana White introduced the debut video, “The president is now on TikTok.”

Trump replied, “It’s my honor.”

The video shows clips of the electric night and the crowd’s roaring enthusiasm.

The President enjoyed the crowd’s enthusiasm.

Watch: