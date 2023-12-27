POLL: Donald Trump Continues to Lead Joe Biden Among Independent Voters

Donald Trump continues to lead Joe Biden among Independent voters, according to new polling from the Economist/YouGov.

If this continues and grows, it will be one of the most important polling trends of the 2024 election. The media loves to talk about the right and the left, but history has shown that elections are often won with votes from the middle and Independent voters.

Trump needs a majority of these people in the middle. Unlike the far left, they can be swayed, especially on economic matters and the general direction of the country.

Breitbart News reports:

Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden Among Independents Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden among independents, the latest survey from the Economist/YouGov found. The survey asked respondents who they would support in a 2024 presidential matchup between Trump and Biden. Overall, the two are tied with 43 percent support each, even among registered voters. However, Trump takes the edge among independents, leading his likely 2024 opponent by six points, or 38 percent to Biden’s 32 percent. Six percent of independents remain unsure. As is consistent with a previous survey, more independents, 38 percent to Biden’s 26 percent, believe Trump is more likely to win the 2024 presidential election, regardless of their personal preference. All those across the board hold this sentiment as well, as 42 percent said they believe Trump would win, compared to 36 percent who said the same of Biden. The survey was taken December 16-18, 2023, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens. Notably, it was taken after the release of the Colorado Supreme Court’s controversial ruling, which essentially said that Trump is disqualified from appearing on the state’s ballot.

The election is still a long way off, but this shows things are moving in the right direction.

President Joe Biden's support is falling among Democrats and women as former President Donald Trump picked up independent voters and extended his lead to 4 points in the 2024 presidential election in the latest poll. MORE: https://t.co/lW3jxya972 pic.twitter.com/K5UZYfNZYN — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) December 26, 2023

President Trump continues to EXTEND his lead over Joe Biden. Trump is GAINING support from independent voters, while Biden is LOSING support among young women voters. MAGA! https://t.co/gFQzxOfPbg — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) December 26, 2023

Independent voters see where Biden has taken the country, just like everyone else.