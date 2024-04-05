Activist Warns Democrats to STOP Registering Young Voters – They’re Going to Vote for Trump

Influential data scientist Aaron Strauss sparked controversy in Democrat circles when he recently urged Democrat donors to stop registering young voters and black voters in the runup of the 2024 election – because they will likely vote for Trump.
The black vote and youth vote is trending towards Trump in 2024 as Joe Biden continues his planned destruction of America’s economy, borders, and foreign policy.
Recent surveys show young people are supporting Trump.
Victor Reacts: New Survey Shows Young People Support Trump (VIDEO)
Via Conservative Treehouse and the Washington Post.
[…] A confidential memo circulated among top Democratic donors has sparked a furious debate in Democratic circles about whether to narrow the focus of voter registration efforts to avoid signing up likely Republicans.
For decades, nonpartisan groups allied with the Democratic Party have run wide-ranging efforts aimed at increasing voter registration among people of color and young people — groups that tend to lean Democratic but have historically voted at lower rates than older and White people.
In recent years, however, there has been a marked shift among the roughly one in five citizens of voting age who are unregistered toward Republicans, raising fresh questions about how much boosting nonpartisan voter registration could help presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump heading into November.
Aaron Strauss, an influential data scientist who helps direct progressive spending at the firm OpenLabs, sparked private disagreements over this issue in January when he sent about a dozen major Democratic donors a confidential memo that challenged traditional nonpartisan registration.
[…] Polls in recent months have regularly shown Biden polling below 2020 levels among Black and Latino voters. A recent Quinnipiac University poll found Biden pulling support from 60 percent of Black voters and 34 percent of Hispanic voters in a five way race with Trump and three third-party candidates. Exit polls in 2020 showed Biden winning 87 percent of the Black voter and 65 percent of the Latino vote.