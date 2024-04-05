Activist Warns Democrats to STOP Registering Young Voters – They’re Going to Vote for Trump

Influential data scientist Aaron Strauss sparked controversy in Democrat circles when he recently urged Democrat donors to stop registering young voters and black voters in the runup of the 2024 election – because they will likely vote for Trump.

The black vote and youth vote is trending towards Trump in 2024 as Joe Biden continues his planned destruction of America’s economy, borders, and foreign policy.

Recent surveys show young people are supporting Trump.

Via Conservative Treehouse and the Washington Post.