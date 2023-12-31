Trend: Year-End Poll Shows Trump Gaining, Biden Losing Support of Black Voters

A poll released Friday by Morning Consult shows Joe Biden losing support among Black voters while President Trump is gaining support. Over the past year Biden is down nine points, from 70 to 61 percent while Trump is up seven points, 15 to 22 percent:

“Trump now leads Biden, fueled by gains among key voter segments including Black, Hispanic and young Americans: The former president took his first monthly lead of the 2024 election cycle over President Joe Biden in November. He now leads Biden among 18- to 34-year-olds, and Biden continues to lose support among Black and Hispanic voters. Trump also maintains a narrow edge among independents.”

President Biden’s support among Black voters is at a tracking low, according to our latest data. View the full report: https://t.co/dKMYxZqxaf pic.twitter.com/MzjSha4Yju — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) December 30, 2023

Morning Consult also posted Trump beating Biden in seven key swing states. The polling matches other recent polls on showing Trump leading in swing states and gaining support among Black voters.

Trump leads Biden in 7 key swing states, per our survey with @business: AZ: Biden: 42% Trump: 46% GA: Biden: 43% Trump: 49% MI: Biden: 42% Trump: 46% NV: Biden: 44% Trump: 47% NC: Biden: 40% Trump: 49% PA: Biden: 44% Trump: 46% WI Biden: 41% Trump: 45%

Trump leads Biden in 7 key swing states, per our survey with @business: AZ

Biden: 42%

Trump: 46% GA

Biden: 43%

Trump: 49% MI

Biden: 42%

Trump: 46% NV

Biden: 44%

Trump: 47% NC

Biden: 40%

Trump: 49% PA

Biden: 44%

Trump: 46% WI

Biden: 41%

Trump: 45%https://t.co/rnwTOvnUXp pic.twitter.com/H5ivhTCGjw — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) December 29, 2023

Trump is at a high of 65 percent among Republican primary voters:

Donald Trump’s monthly share of support among potential GOP primary voters nationwide is at 65%, a tracking high. He also has large leads in most early and Super Tuesday nominating states. View our monthly 2024 Election Watch report: https://t.co/dKMYxZqxaf pic.twitter.com/Ut99Qzzq8U — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) December 28, 2023

A GenForward survey reported by Politico earlier this month had Biden at 63 percent support among Black voters with Trump at 17 percent (excerpt):

One of the best-respected polls of voters of color shows President Joe Biden is facing strong headwinds among his most loyal base of support: Black Americans. In the GenForward survey released on Tuesday and shared first with POLITICO, nearly 1 in 5 Black Americans, 17 percent, said they would vote for former President Donald Trump. And 20 percent of Black respondents said they would vote for “someone else” other than Biden or Trump. According to the survey, about three-quarters of Black respondents said they would vote if the presidential election were held today, a figure that trails the number of white voters who said they would vote today by 10 points. …Black adults backed Biden more than any other racial group in the survey, but the president notched just 63 percent among this bloc. It also represents a significant jump for Trump among Black voters overall. During the 2020 presidential election, AP VoteCast found Trump won 8 percent of Black voters, versus 91 percent voting for Biden. Trending: Tucker Carlson Drops Episode 58: Jordan Belfort, The Wolf of Wall Street, Explains How Nancy Pelosi Gets Rich in “Rigged” Stock Market (VIDEO) …Concerns over inflation by far outpaced all other issues for respondents across all racial groups with gun control and immigration lagging far behind. Overall, the president’s approval rating in this survey was sitting at a paltry 38 percent. For Black respondents, half approve of Biden’s job performance, while 34 percent of Latinos, 37 percent of AAPI and 36 percent of white respondents viewed Biden positively.

An October New York Times/Siena College poll had Biden with 71 percent support among swing state Black voters and Trump with 22 percent support BET excerpt):