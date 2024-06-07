WATCH: President Trump Announces $400 MILLION in Fundraising Since Guilty Verdict in New York Show Trial

The first guilty verdict in history in the first criminal trial against a President isn’t slowing Trump down.

Last night, President Trump told the crowd at his Arizona rally that he raised “almost $400 Million” in the week after the verdict in his “rigged trial.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump in April 2023 on 34 felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.

There was no crime, but the Democrats ratcheted up what would be a misdemeanor to a felony in order to bypass the statute of limitations, and Marxist Judge Juan Merchan helped to rig the trial for a guilty verdict.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen, who the media and prosecutors falsely labeled his “fixer,” in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The jury returned a verdict in Alvin Bragg’s lawfare ‘hush money’ trial on Thursday: Guilty on all 34 counts! In just hours following the verdict, Trump raised MORE THAN $34 MILLION for his campaign.

It was later revealed that Trump raised $52.8 million in the 24 hours after he was found guilty.

Additionally, The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday on new polling data that shows Trump continuing to lead Biden following the sham trial and guilty verdict.

Trump's sentencing was set for July 11, but on November 5, the American people are set to sentence Trump to four years starting on January 20.

While delivering remarks on Thursday in Arizona, President Trump gave an update on his massive fundraising numbers since the guilty verdict, saying, "More campaign funds were given to this campaign than any campaign they think in history."

Watch below: