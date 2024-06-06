WATCH LIVE: President Trump to Address Crowd at “Chase the Vote“ Rally in Arizona



President Trump will deliver remarks in Arizona tonight, marking his first public rally since the sham verdict in the New York “hush money” Show Trial.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the jury returned a verdict in Alvin Bragg’s lawfare ‘hush money’ trial last Thursday: Guilty on all 34 counts! The sentencing was set for July 11.

“I’m a political prisoner!” Trump said after the verdict in his rigged trial with far-left jurors, a far-left conflicted Judge, and politically motivated prosecutors was announced.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump in April 2023 on 34 felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The jury deliberations began on Wednesday after Judge Merchan, whose daughter has received MILLIONS of dollars consulting the Democrats who want to take down Trump, instructed them to choose among the three predicate crimes Trump supposedly committed. Judge Merchan told jurors they did not have to agree on a crime. This is unheard of in US history. The jury only had to agree that something bad happened, but not on what that something is. This, of course, is completely unconstitutional.

Trump delivered remarks at the Trump Tower Atrium to speak out on his political persecution by radical left Biden Thugs in the Manhattan Court House. on Friday last week:

This rally also comes as Joe Biden announced an executive order, introducing new asylum ‘restrictions' that will still allow at least 1.8 million illegals to enter the US every year.

Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to destroy the border.

More than 15 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have already invaded the US on Biden’s watch. This invasion of millions per year will continue until Joe Biden finally leaves office next year.

Per OANN correspondent Daniel Baldwin, "President Trump will rip Biden's open border executive order to shreds in Arizona tonight."

Turning Point Action hosts “Chase the Vote – A Town Hall with President Donald J. Trump” with Charlie Kirk at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona.

RSBN will have full coverage of this special event on Thursday, June 6, 2024, starting at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET. The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.

