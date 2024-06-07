Trump Still Leading Biden in Polls – AFTER Sham Guilty Verdict

Many people have been wondering if the sham New York guilty verdict would have any effect on Trump’s polling. Now the results are starting to roll in and so far it’s all bad news for Biden.

In at least two new polls, Trump is still leading Biden.

This is a clear indication that the public knows the Democrat legal crusade against Trump is purely political.

Townhall reports on new polling from Emerson:

Here’s What a New National Survey Shows About Trump’s Support Post-Conviction A new national survey from Emerson College Polling shows support for former President Donald Trump remained the same despite a criminal conviction in the sham hush money trial. In a two-way race, 46 percent of voters support Trump while 45 percent back President Joe Biden. Nine percent are undecided. The race is an even, 50-50 split when the undecideds were pushed to name which candidate they’re leaning toward. When third-party candidates are included, Biden takes a bigger hit than Trump.

See the figures below:

NATIONAL POLL 2024 Presidential Election Trump 46%

Biden 45%

9% undecided With undecided push:

50% Trump

50% Biden June 4-5, 2024, n=1,000, +/-3%https://t.co/UKbIIDZyZn pic.twitter.com/nwupAVFY6C — Emerson College Polling (@EmersonPolling) June 6, 2024

NATIONAL POLL 2024 Presidential Election with third party candidates Trump 44% (-2)

Biden 38% (-7)

Kennedy Jr. 6%

West 1%

Stein 1%

9% undecided (change from 2-way ballot)https://t.co/UKbIIDZyZn pic.twitter.com/78m653sPXL — Emerson College Polling (@EmersonPolling) June 6, 2024

Post-verdict poll here from a generally solid pollster. Virtually no shift from pre-verdict polls. https://t.co/lccOKhX4LI — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 6, 2024

Quinnipiac polling shows Trump still leading in Georgia:

One of the first polls post-Trump verdict shows Trump still dominant. Quinnipiac's poll in Georgia shows Trump winning +5 in a head-to-head matchup (+6 with RFK Jr.). Among Independents post-verdict: 21% are more likely to vote for Trump, 18% less likely & 61% no difference.… pic.twitter.com/stq4NGAen7 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 6, 2024

Post-verdict, the race is still tied in Virginia, which is incredible.

FOX PANELIST: I have 2 takeaways from the new poll— 1. Biden's Sham Trial verdict had NO impact on the head-to-head polling 2. It's simply incredible that VIRGINIA is TIED—this is the 2nd quality poll to show that. Virginia hasn't gone Republican in 20 YEARS pic.twitter.com/q6gS5a5KXa — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 6, 2024

Democrats and the media put so much of their time and energy into this, and so far they have nothing to show for it.