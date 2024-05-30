Trump Sentencing Set for July 11, Merchan Informed There is No Bail

The jury returned a verdict in Alvin Bragg’s lawfare ‘hush money’ trial on Thursday: Guilty on all 34 counts!

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump in April 2023 on 34 felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The jury deliberations began on Wednesday after Judge Merchan instructed them to choose among the three predicate crimes Trump supposedly committed.

After deliberating for several hours on Thursday, the jury returned a guilty verdict after the judge rigged the trial by allowing jurors to choose which crime they believed Trump committed.

Trump is facing four years in prison for every count.

The sentencing was set for July 11.

Judge Merchan was informed there is no bail.

President Trump said the trial was rigged after the guilty verdict was announced.

“I’m a political prisoner!” Trump said.