Russian Disinformation Pt. 2? Biden Campaign Establishes “Task Force” To Counter The 100% Real “Cheap Fake” Videos

The Biden Regime’s campaign and propaganda arm has “established a task force to mitigate the risks” of online videos exposing Biden’s mental fitness, according to a staffer.

The Biden camp is in full-blown panic mode and attempting to gaslight the public after multiple videos of Biden went viral recently. Don’t believe your lyin’ eyes!

As The Gateway Pundit reported, during a press conference, DEI White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at conservative media outlets for circulating videos of Biden freezing up and being pulled off a stage by his handler-in-chief, Barack Obama. She described the unedited clips as “a cheap fake video done in bad faith.”

Joe Biden also had a disastrous trip to Europe last week after wandering off during G7 parachuting displays and head-bumping Pope Francis.

And last Monday, Biden awkwardly stood still looking confused as everyone around him danced at a Juneteenth concert. It looked like his drug cocktail was wearing off.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Biden campaign spox Adrienne Elrod called the unedited viral video of Joe Biden wandering off at the G7 “disinformation” and demanded that “social media platforms” censor it.

Of course, Joe Biden wants to censor and silence conservative media.

Joe Biden counted on social media to censor Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell in October 2020, shortly before the presidential election and after 51 top intel officials claimed it was Russian propaganda-- despite verifying its authenticity in November 2019. He currently relies on the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to suppress evidence of election fraud and conservative media outlets like The Gateway Pundit.

Now Biden's handlers are forming a "task force to mitigate the risks" of authentic videos of Joe Biden and likely pressure social media platforms into censoring content that makes Biden look bad. So much for the First Amendment and the truth!

Will they use federal agencies and intelligence officials to censor Americans as they've done in recent years? Probably.

Per OANN: