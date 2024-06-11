AWKWARD: Biden Looks Like a Zombie as Everyone Dances at Juneteenth Celebration (VIDEO)

On Monday evening, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hosted a Juneteenth concert featuring Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle on the South Lawn of the White House.

“In 2021, President Biden signed bipartisan legislation establishing Juneteenth as the nation’s newest Federal holiday, so that all Americans can feel the power of this day, learn from our history, celebrate our progress, and recognize and engage in the work that continues,” the White House boasted.

81-year-old Biden returned to the White House Monday evening after a 5-day trip to Paris, France, and immediately made his way to the South Lawn for the Juneteenth concert.

Biden looked exhausted.

He awkwardly stood still as everyone around him danced. It looks like his drug cocktail was wearing off.

WATCH:

Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday because it is the only instance in 100 years when racist Democrats were not persecuting or killing blacks.

No one knew what Juneteenth was until recently.

Barack Obama never tweeted about Juneteenth and he never gave a speech about the event.

Just one year before making it a federal holiday, Joe Biden had no clue what Juneteenth was and he actually confused it with the Tulsa Massacre.

