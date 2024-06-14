National Embarrassment: Joe Biden Bumps Heads with Pope Francis at G7 (VIDEO)

Pope Francis attended the G7 Summit in Italy this year. He is the first pontiff to address G7 leaders.

“The holy scriptures say that God gave to human beings his spirit in order for them to have wisdom, intelligence and knowledge in all kinds of tasks,” the pope said. “Science and technology are therefore extraordinary products of the potential which is active in us human beings.”

Joe Biden had an awkward encounter with the Pope on Friday.

The wheelchair-bound Pope extended his hand to say hello to Joe Biden and that is when he went for an awkward forehead-to-forehead greeting.

Was Biden trying to sniff the pope?

NEW: President Joe Biden goes in for an intimate forehead to forehead with the Pope at the G7 summit in Italy. Pope Francis appeared to look uncomfortable with the gesture. According to insiders at the G7, Biden’s performance is the “worst” it has ever been, noting that he… pic.twitter.com/o94JTQo8WH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 14, 2024

