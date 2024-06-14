WATCH: Biden Camp Panics, Demands Social Media Censor ‘Out of Context’ Video of Joe Biden Wandering Off at G7 Summit – Then a Longer Clip Emerges and It’s Much Worse

The Biden camp is in full-blown panic mode after a video of Biden wandering away from the G7 group went viral.

The Democrat-media complex is going into full damage control to protect Joe Biden.

The left-wing media claimed conservative media sites shared a viral clip of Biden without context.

The longer video clip of doddering Joe is even more horrifying.

Everyone freaking out about that Biden clip at G7. I found the full video. The longer clip, in context, is even more horrifying. pic.twitter.com/obFINP7RNE — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 13, 2024

Biden campaign spox Adrienne Elrod called the viral video of Joe Biden wandering off “disinformation” and demanded “social media platforms” censor it.

Of course, Joe Biden wants to censor and silence conservative media.

Joe Biden counted on social media to censor Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell in October 2020 shortly before the presidential election.

Social media giants blocked the Trump camp’s “October surprise” and censored the laptop from hell.

Elon Musk’s X won’t censor the video so Biden’s camp is panicking.

