OMG! Italy’s Prime Minister Has to Retrieve Joe Biden After He Wanders Away Like a Lost Dog During Skydiving Demonstration at G7 (VIDEO)

What is Joe Biden doing??

Joe Biden is in Borgo Egnazia, Savelletri, Italy for the G7 Summit.

The G7 leaders viewed a skydiving demonstration after a series of working sessions on Thursday.

Biden got distracted during the skydiving demonstration and wandered away.

Things got so bad that Italy’s Prime Minister Meloni had to retrieve Joe Biden.

The entire group of G7 leaders looked over at Biden as he wandered away like a lost dog.

This is what happens when Dr. Jill isn’t around to corral her invalid husband.

WATCH:

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

