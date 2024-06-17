Karine Jean-Pierre Furious as Unedited Clips of Biden Freezing Up and Being Led Offstage by Obama Spread Like Wildfire Online — Calling it a ‘Cheap Fake Video Done in Bad Faith’ (VIDEO)

During a press conference, DEI White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at conservative media outlets for circulating what she described as “cheap fake videos” of Joe Biden looking old, feeble, and senile.

The controversy centers around a video clip that went viral, depicting Biden being led offstage by Barack Obama after freezing up at a Democratic fundraiser.

The video is the third one from last week that shows Biden either being frozen or wandering.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner posted a video that went viral of Biden briefly applauding the crowd. He then stood frozen until Obama grabbed him by the wrist and led him offstage with a hand on his back.

“That’s a wrap on record-setting Democratic fundraiser for Joe Biden’s reelection campaign (netting $28M),” Gardner wrote. “Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden offer final waves to Peacock Theater crowd as Obama then grabs Biden’s hand to lead him offstage following 40-minute conversation with Jimmy Kimmel.”

WATCH:

That’s a wrap on record-setting Democratic fundraiser for Joe Biden’s reelection campaign (netting $28M). Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden offer final waves to Peacock Theater crowd as Obama then grabs Biden’s hand to lead him offstage following 40-minute… pic.twitter.com/xbE2jf3jdz — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) June 16, 2024

White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates defended Biden on Sunday in comments that attacked the New York Post and other conservative websites for its reporting on the incident.

“Fresh off being fact checked by at least 6 mainstream outlets for lying about @POTUS with cheap fakes, Rupert Murdoch’s sad little super pac, the New York Post, is back to disrespecting it’s readers & itself once again. Their ethical standards could deal with a little unfreezing,” he wrote.

“By pretending the President taking in an applauding crowd for a few seconds is somehow wrong, all they’re really admitting is – once again – is they can’t take on the leadership that’s fueling the strongest economic growth in the world & bringing violent crime to a 50 year low.”

By pretending the President taking in an applauding crowd for a few seconds is somehow wrong, all they’re really admitting is – once again – is they can’t take on the leadership that’s fueling the strongest economic growth in the world & bringing violent crime to a 50 year low. — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) June 16, 2024

DNC puppet influencer Harry Sisson stepped up to defend Biden, asserting that the controversial video was manipulated. However, his defense included a video clip that was noticeably edited and conveniently panned out just as Joe Biden appeared to freeze.

“MAGA IS LYING AGAIN The new lie is that Biden had to be “led off stage” by Obama and that he “froze” but that is COMPLETELY FALSE! This video shows what actually happened and is not some selectively edited garbage. The lies don’t stop from MAGA,” he wrote.

“Republicans do stuff like this because they know they have nothing to run on. Trump’s entire campaign right now is “Joe Biden is mean to me” and then they spread garbage like this. It’s a shame Republicans can’t run on their own records and have to do stuff like this,” he added.

Republicans do stuff like this because they know they have nothing to run on. Trump’s entire campaign right now is “Joe Biden is mean to me” and then they spread garbage like this. It’s a shame Republicans can’t run on their own records and have to do stuff like this. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 16, 2024

In a recent press conference, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed her frustration over the growing trend of “edited videos” designed to make the President appear frail or mentally confused.

“I think you all have called this the cheap fakes video, and that’s exactly what they are. They are cheap fakes video. They are done in bad faith. And some of your news organizations have been very clear, have stressed that the right-wing critiques of the President have a credibility problem because the fact checkers have repeatedly caught them pushing misinformation, disinformation. And so we see this, and this is something coming from your part of the world, calling them cheap fakes and misinformation,” Pierre said.

WATCH: