YIKES! Biden Freezes as Obama Grabs His Arm and Leads Him Off Stage During California Fundraiser (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and Barack Obama appeared on stage together for a fundraiser in Los Angeles, California Saturday evening.

Biden reportedly raised $28 million from California Hollywood elitists in Los Angeles.

Out-of-touch Hollywood actors and singers like George Clooney, Barbara Streisand and Julia Roberts helped Biden raise money Saturday night at the Peacock Theater.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel interviewed Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

Biden continued his attack on the US Supreme Court, calling it “out of kilter.”

After the fundraiser wrapped up, Obama had to grab Joe Biden’s hand to lead him off stage.

Biden was frozen.

Barack Obama treated Biden like a nursing home patient and walked him off stage.

