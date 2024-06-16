YIKES! Biden Freezes as Obama Grabs His Arm and Leads Him Off Stage During California Fundraiser (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and Barack Obama appeared on stage together for a fundraiser in Los Angeles, California Saturday evening.
Biden reportedly raised $28 million from California Hollywood elitists in Los Angeles.
Out-of-touch Hollywood actors and singers like George Clooney, Barbara Streisand and Julia Roberts helped Biden raise money Saturday night at the Peacock Theater.
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel interviewed Joe Biden and Barack Obama.
Biden continued his attack on the US Supreme Court, calling it “out of kilter.”
WATCH:
Wannabe dictator Crooked Joe Biden — flanked by Jimmy Kimmel and Barack Obama at a celebrity fundraiser in California — continues his crusade to delegitimize the Supreme Court for handing down decisions he doesn’t like pic.twitter.com/9zO8DWANXC
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 16, 2024
After the fundraiser wrapped up, Obama had to grab Joe Biden’s hand to lead him off stage.
Biden was frozen.
Barack Obama treated Biden like a nursing home patient and walked him off stage.
WATCH:
That’s a wrap on record-setting Democratic fundraiser for Joe Biden’s reelection campaign (netting $28M). Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden offer final waves to Peacock Theater crowd as Obama then grabs Biden’s hand to lead him offstage following 40-minute… pic.twitter.com/xbE2jf3jdz
— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) June 16, 2024