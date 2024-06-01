Mitch McConnell Responds to Trump Conviction by Kangaroo NYC Court – Then Gets Dunked on by Conservative Social Media Users

Disgraced Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell weighed on the chilling conviction of President Trump for allegedly “falsifying business documents” and received a blistering response from conservatives on social media.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, the rigged New York City jury convicted Trump on ALL 34 COUNTS in Alvin Bragg and corrupt Judge Juan Merchan’s lawfare case Thursday afternoon.

A giddy Merchan saluted the jury members for their “dedication and hard work” after one of American history’s greatest travesties of justice. The next step is the sentencing phase on July 11, where Merchan will have a chance to throw Trump behind bars.

Merchan to jurors: I really admire your dedication and hard work. You worked very hard and gave this matter the attention it deserves. — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) May 30, 2024

McConnell issued a pathetically canned response later that night with no emotion or outrage over the violation of Trump’s sacred constitutional rights.

“These charges never should have been brought in the first place,” he wrote. “I expect the conviction to be overturned on appeal.”

These charges never should have been brought in the first place. I expect the conviction to be overturned on appeal. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) May 31, 2024

Conservatives on social media proceeded to dunk all over McConnell for his mealy-mouthed response:

Which staffer unfroze Glitch McConnell from a meat locker in the Capitol this evening? — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) May 31, 2024

You sir, are a coward. You should have said something louder and much sooner than now. Wow. What history is gonna say about you. Are you not sad? You should be. — ✝️KellyWolf —I LOVE GOD & I LOVE AMERICA (@ReallyKW) May 31, 2024

Slow down there zippy you might strain yourself you worthless piece of leadsership! — Rhonda Arquette (@Gigi_Tx6) May 31, 2024

And yet, you and Johnson did nothing about it. Would the democrats sit around while a sham trial happened to one of them? Useless as usual — Travis (@Travis_4_Trump) May 31, 2024

You funded the prosecution, dipsht. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 31, 2024

Resign Mitch McConnell. Your statements are more flaccid than a wet noodle. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) May 31, 2024

McConnell probably won’t lose any sleep over this and is probably secretly thrilled that his mortal enemy faces potential prison time. For years, he has been working against the MAGA movement especially on foreign policy and immigration.

As Jim Hoft notes, McConnell’s dedication to the global establishment is so complete that he even pushed through a Ukraine funding package that included language for automatic impeachment if Trump ever decided to end funding for the Ukraine-Russia war.

Thankfully, he will step down as GOP leader in November. Let’s hope he is replaced with an America-first leader rather than another globalist RINO.