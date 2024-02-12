Mitch McConnell and Senate RINOs Help Pass Ukraine Funding Package that Includes Language for Automatic Impeachment if Trump Terminates Funding for Ukraine War!

In an unusual session held on Super Bowl Sunday, the US Senate voted to move forward a substantial $95 billion aid package that will support Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, with no southern border security provisions. The package includes $60 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel. The vote garnered support from RINOs, with a final tally of 67-27.

According to The Hill, Schumer offered Republicans the chance to vote on amendments in exchange for expediting the legislative process.

“By a vote of 67-27, The Senate invoked cloture on Murray substitute amendment 1388 to H.R.815, legislative vehicle for supplemental appropriations,” the Senate Press Gallery wrote on X.

Sixty-seven senators voted in favor of war funding, while 27 senators opposed the expenditure, all of whom were Republicans.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the following 18 Republican senators supported the Ukraine war funding:

Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

Susan Collins (R-ME)

John Cornyn (R-TX)

Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

John Kennedy (R-LA)

Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Jerry Moran (R-KS)

Markwayne Mullin (R-OK)

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Mitt Romney (R-UT)

Mike Rounds (R-SD)

Dan Sullivan (R-AK)

John Thune (R-SD)

Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Roger Wicker (R-MS)

Todd Young (R-IN)

The legislation passed cloture in a rare Super Bowl Sunday vote.

On Monday morning, Trump-supporting Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) posted a stunning report on X. According to Senator Vance, the Senate funding package includes language that makes it impossible for President Trump to terminate the Ukraine War funding into his second term.

The language was inserted into the aid package with President Trump in mind. These dirty RINOs and Democrats voted on a bill that will send endless billions to Ukraine no matter how dire the situation is on the ground.

“Buried in the bill’s text is an impeachment time bomb for the next Trump presidency if he tries to stop funding the war in Ukraine. We must vote against this disastrous bill,” Sen. Vance wrote.

And 17 Republican RINOs supported this package!

Senator Vance sent the following memo to every Republican lawmaker in Congress:

The Ukraine Supplemental Includes a Hidden Impeachment Clause Against President Trump Background: President Trump was wrongfully impeached by the partisan Pelosi-led House of Representatives on December 18, 2019! At the core of the impeachment was a pause on funds appropriated to Ukraine: “…$391 million in security assistance: $250 million through the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and $141 million through the State Department’s Foreign Military Financing program. The false argument put forward by Democrats was/is as follows: as President Trump had allegedly paused these funds because he wished to see the corrupt nexus between the Biden family and Ukraine investigated, President Trump had abused his power, with the aim of interfering with the U.S. presidential election. Page 425 of the Committee Report on the first impeachment states: “The President froze military assistance to Ukraine against U.S. national security interests and over the objections of career experts.” The impeachment inquiry report states, “The President did so despite the longstanding bipartisan support of Congress, uniform support across federal departments and agencies for the provision to Ukraine of the military assistance, and his obligations under the Impoundment Control Act.” The Supplemental Impeachment Time Bomb: President Trump has said, in regard to the war in Ukraine, “We got to get that war settled and I’ll get it settled.” He has stated that he would resolve the war in 24 hours.” The bill includes $1.6 billion for foreign military financing in Ukraine, and $13.7 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. These funds expire on September 30, 2025 nearly a year into the possible second term of President Trump. These are the exact same accounts President Trump was impeached for pausing in December 2019. Every single House Republican voted against this impeachment resolution. If President Trump were to withdraw from or pause financial support for the war in Ukraine in order to bring the conflict to a peaceful conclusion, “over the objections of career experts,” it would amount to the same fake violation of budget law from the first impeachment, under markedly similar facts and circumstances. Trending: Warning Sounded: ‘Biden has Opened the Floodgates of Hell’ Partisan Democrats would seize on the opportunity to impeach him once again. The Washington Post has reported that tying President Trump’s hands on foreign policy is very much top of mind for Biden administration officials, who are openly boasting about their plans.’ The background quote is damning: Not incidentally, a U.S. official said, the hope is that the long-term promise — again assuming congressional buy-in — will also “future-proof” aid for Ukraine against the possibility that former president Donald Trump wins his reelection bid.? Conclusion: The supplemental represents an attempt by the foreign policy blob/deep state to stop President Trump from pursuing his desired policy, and if he does so anyways, to provide grounds to impeach him and undermine his administration. All Republicans should oppose its passage.

According to Senator Vance, “This new Ukraine bill tries to make it ILLEGAL for Trump to do what he is promising on the campaign trail. It is a plot against the President Trump, plain and simple.”

But, of course, they have an insurance plan even if Trump pulls it off. Though few have noticed, buried in the bill’s text is a kill switch for the next Trump presidency. The legislation explicitly requires funding for Ukraine well into the next presidential term. The Washington Post has already reported this provision was added to control Donald Trump. It gets worse. Back in 2019, Democrats articulated a novel theory of impeachment, based on Trump’s refusal to spend money from the USAI Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. Five years after impeaching Trump for refusing to spend money on Ukraine, they have drafted a new law that again requires Trump to spend money on Ukraine. If he negotiates an end to the war, as he has promised to do, they will undoubtedly argue that he has broken the law. We are nearly a year away from an election that could give Trump the presidency, and Ukraine-obsessive Republicans have already given the Democrats a predicate to impeach him. Slava Ukraini, America be damned.

Just when you thought

This new Ukraine bill tries to make it ILLEGAL for Trump to do what he is promising on the campaign trail. It is a plot against the President Trump, plain and simple. pic.twitter.com/DC1ffzevji — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 12, 2024

Senator Vance added, “Politically, they will make it harder for Trump to get elected. This is the first part of the plot.”

This is not a one-off thing. Every time their Ukraine-first plan hits a road bump, they will blame Trump and “MAGA Republicans.” They will create a narrative of chaos and extremism to undermine the nominee of their party. Politically, they will make it harder for Trump to get… pic.twitter.com/IHSJ3a9zYD — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 12, 2024

Rep. Matt Gaetz agreed with Senator Vance – “This bill is an impeachment trap!”

JD is correct. This bill is an impeachment trap! https://t.co/Ctx53pjCSd — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 12, 2024

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also wrote, “DEAD ON ARRIVAL IN THE HOUSE!!!”

DEAD ON ARRIVAL IN THE HOUSE!!! ☠️ Any Republican that votes for this career will be over. https://t.co/OZSvXktvBA — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 12, 2024

Senator Rand Paul wrote, “Republicans need to be aware that this bill, supported by Mitch McConnell and almost all of Senate GOP leadership, sets in motion the next hyper-partisan Trump impeachment (before he’s even elected!)”

Republicans need to be aware that this bill, supported by Mitch McConnell and almost all of Senate GOP leadership, sets in motion the next hyper-partisan Trump impeachment (before he’s even elected!) https://t.co/PHu9PunArn — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 12, 2024

Who do these people represent? It certainly is not their MAGA voting base!