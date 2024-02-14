AUDIO: Senator Ron Johnson Exposes How Mitch McConnell Single-Handily Blew Up a Sensible Border Plan with Widespread GOP Senate Support and Betrayed Americans on Immigration

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Senate early Tuesday passed a massive $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan with no border funding while almost all Americans were sound asleep. This vote came one week after the Senate blocked a compromised “border security,” which was actually a major amnesty scheme.

While Senator James Lankford (RINO-OK) took some much-deserved heat for his “negotiating,” Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) says that Lankford was merely following orders from the one true culprit in the whole disaster: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

While on an X Livestream Monday with fellow Senators Mike Lee (R-UT) and J.D. Vance (R-OH) along with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, Johnson laid out precisely how McConnell betrayed the American people on the border. McConnell had told the caucus he had done a 180 on giving $60 billion to Ukraine as a stand-alone bill and that there needed to be a border security component, citing public opinion.

Johnson then revealed the GOP conference hatched a plan and had come together on a tough plan that made Ukraine funding contingent on border security metrics. Such a measure would theoretically give them leverage over Joe Biden and the Senate Democrats who were desperate to shovel more money to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his corrupt country.

But then Johnson explained that Lee alerted him to the fact McConnell told Lankford the popular conference plan was a no-go. This singlehandedly blew up the secret proposal and any leverage over the Democratic Party.

“Just a horrible thing to do to Americans who want a secure border,” said Johnson.

LISTEN:

WATCH: Sen. Ron Johnson exposes how Mitch McConnell betrayed Republicans on border security. pic.twitter.com/ijWTzGauff — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 13, 2024

Transcript: