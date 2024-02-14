AUDIO: Senator Ron Johnson Exposes How Mitch McConnell Single-Handily Blew Up a Sensible Border Plan with Widespread GOP Senate Support and Betrayed Americans on Immigration

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Senate early Tuesday passed a massive $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan with no border funding while almost all Americans were sound asleep. This vote came one week after the Senate blocked a compromised “border security,” which was actually a major amnesty scheme.
While Senator James Lankford (RINO-OK) took some much-deserved heat for his “negotiating,” Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) says that Lankford was merely following orders from the one true culprit in the whole disaster: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
While on an X Livestream Monday with fellow Senators Mike Lee (R-UT) and J.D. Vance (R-OH) along with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, Johnson laid out precisely how McConnell betrayed the American people on the border. McConnell had told the caucus he had done a 180 on giving $60 billion to Ukraine as a stand-alone bill and that there needed to be a border security component, citing public opinion.
Johnson then revealed the GOP conference hatched a plan and had come together on a tough plan that made Ukraine funding contingent on border security metrics. Such a measure would theoretically give them leverage over Joe Biden and the Senate Democrats who were desperate to shovel more money to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his corrupt country.
But then Johnson explained that Lee alerted him to the fact McConnell told Lankford the popular conference plan was a no-go. This singlehandedly blew up the secret proposal and any leverage over the Democratic Party.
“Just a horrible thing to do to Americans who want a secure border,” said Johnson.
LISTEN:
Transcript:
When we entered this thing, McConnell said his top priority was funding for Ukraine. But public opinion and the very strong political rhetoric that we ought to secure our own border before we spend $60 billion to secure Ukraine’s was effective. And so McConnell finally switched and said, ‘OK, we’ve got to let Democrats know that we are serious. We are going to defeat closure on this bill, and we are going to demand that border security is going to be attached to funding for Ukraine.
Then secret negotiations occurred on an issue the public supports Republicans on, and we end up with this monstrosity of a bill. It is an immigration bill. It’s not a border security bill. But during that time frame, we repeatedly talked about making Ukraine funding contingent on border metrics. Just like performance measurements in business, right?
We had it all laid out. We had a proposal. We had a great deal of support in our conference, but what Mike (Lee) pointed out was unbeknownst to us at the time; McConnell told Lankford that that’s not even on the table.
He, on his own, using his own authority without telling the conference even though he knew that the conference supported tying border security or Ukraine funding to actually securing the border, McConnell just took that off the table.
And that moment of leverage we had where we could use Biden’s desire for Ukraine funding to actually force him to use his executive authority to secure the border has been lost, and that is why so many of us are speaking out against McConnell. It was such a breach of his leadership position and such a, just a horrible thing to do to Americans who want a secure border. But that’s where we’re at.