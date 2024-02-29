BREAKING: Texas RINO John Cornyn Declares His Candidacy to Succeed Mitch McConnell as GOP Senate Leader

Senator John Cornyn (RINO-TX) has officially entered the race to succeed Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (RINO-KY).

As The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday, the 82-year-old McConnell announced he would be stepping down as leader of the Senate GOP in November.

Cornyn, in a statement, explained why he decided to run to succeed McConnell.

“I am asking my Republican colleagues to give me the opportunity to succeed Leader [Mitch] McConnell. I have learned a lot during my time both in and out of Senate leadership. Throughout my time, I’ve built a track record of listening to colleagues and seeking consensus while leading the fight to stop bad policies that are harmful to our nation and the conservative cause.” I believe the Senate is broken — that is not news to anyone. The good news is it can be fixed, and I intend to play a role in fixing it. From experience, I have learned what works in the Senate and what does not. And I am confident Senate Republicans can restore our institution to the essential role it serves in our constitutional republic.

Cornyn also claimed he would improve communication between members, move spending bills individually and try to include every member in decisions. The AP notes this is in response to constant complaints from some senators about year-end spending bills and McConnell’s leadership approach.

As The Hill notes, Cornyn is widely expected to face off against Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) and Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) for the post.

One source told the outlet that Thune and Cornyn were on speed-dial with other members on Wednesday afternoon as they prepared to run.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.