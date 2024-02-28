BREAKING: MCCONNELL TO STEP DOWN AS REPUBLICAN SENATE LEADER

Mitch McConnell, 82, will step down as the Senate Republican leader in November.

McConnell is expected to announce on Wednesday.

“One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter,” he said in prepared remarks obtained by The Associated Press. “So I stand before you today … to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate.”

AP reported:

Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in history who maintained his power in the face of dramatic convulsions in the Republican Party for almost two decades, will step down from that position in November. McConnell, who turned 82 last week, was set to announce his decision Wednesday in the well of the Senate, a place where he looked in awe from its back benches in 1985 when he arrived and where he grew increasingly comfortable in the front row seat afforded the party leaders.

McConnell is stepping down amid multiple freezing episodes.

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported, McConnell suffered a concussion and a broken bone after a fall last March. He was hospitalized and did a stint in rehab before returning to the Senate in mid-April.

McConnell was holding a press conference in Covington, Kentucky in September when he went into a catatonic state.

Mitch McConnell temporarily froze and was unable to speak. An aide came to his rescue and promptly ended the press conference.

McConnell became unresponsive and stared blankly during a Senate press conference.

BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away. We'll have the full video on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/q9ex5MHxLV — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023

A Capitol physician suggested McConnell is experiencing small seizures due to dehydration.

“I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team. After evaluating yesterday’s incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned. Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration,” Capitol physician Brian Monahan said in a statement in September.

Senator Rand Paul was not buying the “dehydration” explanation.

“I think it’s an inadequate explanation to say this is dehydration… Well, I practiced medicine for 25 years and it doesn’t look like dehydration to me, it looks like a focal neurologic event,’” Rand Paul, a physician said to reporters last year.