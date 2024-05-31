ANNOUNCING: The Gateway Pundit Teams Up With New Gen 47 PAC to Help President Trump WIN the White House in 2024 – Stay Tuned for BIG NEWS That’s Coming Soon!

The Gateway Pundit is excited to announce an exclusive partnership with New Gen 47 PAC to provide exclusive coverage of a series of concerts in the coming months that will promote national unity and encourage Americans to support Donald J. Trump for president.

Jim Hoft, the founder and owner of The Gateway Pundit, released a statement this morning on the exciting new venture:

Jim Hoft: “We are thrilled to announce our new partnership between The Gateway Pundit and NewGen47 for the highly anticipated Waka Flocka Flame concert on June 14th. This collaboration promises to bring an unforgettable experience, blending top-tier entertainment and politics with the support of one of America’s most trusted news organizations. Stay tuned for exclusive updates and content from this exciting partnership. There’s much more to come!”

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, New Gen 47 PAC, founded by LJ Fino, President of First Class Records, and PR consultant Alex Fahmy, have big plans to hold concerts and music events with famous musicians to rally low-propensity, young, and minority voters for Donald Trump and other conservatives in November.

It can be recalled that cofounder LJ Fino had a hand in producing hit #1 songs, such as “Justice for All” featuring Donald Trump and the J6 Choir and Kari Lake’s “81 Million Votes my Ass,” as Mailman Media’s Head of Recorded Music Operations. Fino’s First Class Records label has also produced music by Lara Trump.

Their launch event on June 14 in Maimi, Florida will feature a performance by famous ‘No Hands’ rapper Waka Flocka Flame. Get tickets to the launch event with Waka Flocka Flame Miami HERE:

Waka Flocka Flame is an Atlanta-based rapper who, according to Genius, “became a mainstream artist with the release of his hit club-bangers 'O Let’s Do It', 'Hard in da Paint', and 'No Hands' featuring Wale and Roscoe Dash, with the latter peaking at number 13 on the US Billboard Hot 100. All were singles included on his debut studio album Flockaveli, released on October 5th, 2010. His second studio album Triple F Life: Friends, Fans & Family was released in 2012 and was preceded by the lead single 'Round of Applause' featuring now renowned rapper Drake. His ruthless style of rap governed the genre to how it is today, along with T.I., Jeezy and Gucci Mane.”

His hit song “No Hands” ft. Roscoe Dash & Wale was also nominated for BET’s Best Collaboration Award, alongside “Look at Me Now” by Chris Brown ft. Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes, “What’s My Name” by Rhianna ft. Drake, and “All of the Lights” by Kanye West ft. Rihanna, in 2011.

The “Hard in Da Paint” rapper’s team recently told The Gateway Pundit, “The president upon arrival shook things up, said things, and made comments that were out of the box, out of the ordinary, and quite frankly surprising to most.” They continued, “However, this is exactly what made him unique and worthy of leading this country. Waka is one of many who may have questioned the approach, but that line of questioning is what led him to such stern support today.”

Other New Gen 47 events with A-list entertainers and pro-Trump Hollywood celebrities are expected to be announced soon.

We guarantee you, their set list is something to be excited for!

The Gateway Pundit will provide exclusive video coverage of New Gen 47’s historic entertainment and concert series in support of Donald J. Trump for President in 2024.

Cofounder LJ Fino said

LJ Fino: NEW GEN 47 is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with The Gateway Pundit to support the performing arts, register young and minority voters, and contribute to the re-election campaign of President Trump. Through this collaboration, we will empower underrepresented communities to participate in the democratic process and ensure robust support for President Trump's re-election. This collaboration reflects our commitment to community engagement, artistic expression, and civic participation by Americans from all walks of life.

This announcement comes as the American political landscape has been rocked by what many are calling a travesty of justice involving Democrat show trials and persecution of President Donald Trump, the leading candidate in the 2024 presidential election . A biased New York jury returned a GUILTY verdict on ALL 34 COUNTS against President Trump following a contentious trial, widely regarded as politically motivated in New York City.

We now live in a country where elections are rigged, you can be sued or charged with a crime for questioning a rigged election, and the regime is convicting opposition leaders on bogus charges.

Like entertainers, such as renowned rap star Kodak Black, who was convicted of gun crimes -- the same charges Hunter Biden still walks free on -- was sent to prison for years and later granted a pardon by President Trump, Trump is a victim of the corrupt justice system in America. Kodak Black came out last year, saying, “We need Donald Trump in office, forever!”

Now more than ever, it is vitally important that Americans wake up to the corrupt Biden Regime and vote for Donald Trump in November.

Stay tuned for exclusive updates and coverage of New Gen 47"s events!