HILARIOUS: “He Was Gonna Get His Laptop Fixed But Hunter Got High” – Rapper Afroman Releases New Song “Hunter Got High”

“He was gonna get his laptop fixed, but Hunter Got High…”

Rapper Afroman released a new record on Friday making fun of Hunter Biden for his drug usage, scandalous laptop, d*ck pics, prostitutes, and foreign business dealings with China and Ukraine.

The song spoofs his 2000 hit “Because I Got High.”

Baste Records, which bills itself as “the counter culture to cancel culture,” produced the new song. The group has previously produced conservative-leaning music with Chad Prather, Five Times August, Hi-Rez, and Rachel Holt.

Matt Azrieli, founder of Baste Records, told The Gateway Pundit, “Great fun to work with Afroman and his excellent team! Liberal hypocrisy has been ripping apart American society since LBJ’s “Great Society” initiatives. America is the greatest country on earth BECAUSE we endeavor to treat all as equals under the law. No exceptions!”

Fox reports,

Afroman reprised his 2000 hit song, “Because I Got High,” with a new version making fun of Hunter Biden. Baste Records posted on X on Friday about Afroman’s new song, “Hunter Got High,”sharing a link to the full video on YouTube. Beyond the Hunter Biden laptop, Afroman’s new song also takes jabs at alleged influence peddling by the Biden family, as well the Secret Service confirming that cocaine was found at the White House last summer and subsequently closing that probe without naming a culprit. Afroman also mocks Hunter Biden’s art career, which has come under fire by House Republicans raising conflict of interest concerns between wealthy buyers and the White House.

The song also references Biden’s scandal at the White House, where cocaine was found in the West Wing. This left many speculating that it was Hunter’s bag of blow. However, the Secret Service apparently could not identify a suspect.

“The White House got shut down, we all know why… Hunter got High, Hunter got High, Hunter got High,” sings Afroman.

Afroman also caught some negative attention in a hit piece from Consequence of Sound, who opined that Hunter Biden’s hilarious scandals are “not only unfunny, but somehow manage to make a catchy tune no longer catchy.” They further attack the song saying it’s “hollow, and reeks of the same stiffness that makes nearly all conservative humor unbearable.”

Released via Baste Records (a “conservative music company” making its “first venture into political satire” with the single), “Hunter Got High” is, to be frank, lame. Selling itself as letting “everyone know that even Afroman is fed up with the way the Democrats are running the country,” it sees Afroman switch out the lyrics to his 2001 stoner masterpiece with tired references to the younger Biden’s many scandals and conspiracies, which are not only unfunny, but somehow manage to make a catchy tune no longer catchy. “He was gonna get his laptop fixed, but Hunter got high/ He wasn’t gonna show all those dick pics, but then he got high,” the song starts, before packing more lazy, overdone jabs into a very long-feeling four minutes. The only fun part of the whole track, honestly, are the final lines, where Afroman briefly references his own recent drama with law enforcement. “Hunter Got High,” though, is just hollow, and reeks of the same stiffness that makes nearly all conservative humor unbearable. Even if Afroman has complaints about the Biden administration — and surely there are few Americans with none — trying to superimpose a Hunter Biden-themed right-wing anthem onto a 20-year-old, already-waning-in-relevancy song feels out of touch at best and like a spineless attempt to grift some cash off anti-human political forces at worst. (And if you thought the track is bad, just wait until you get a look at its companion music video.) But hey, if you think Afroman is on to something, he’s running for president this fall and you can go vote for him (at least while his new buddies in the Republican party let us, that is).

Watch the music video below: