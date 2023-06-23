JUST IN: Kari Lake’s “81 Million Votes My Ass” Debuts on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart for All Genres – Hits NUMBER ONE On Two More Charts

Kari Lake’s new hit song, “81 Million Votes My Ass” with The Truth Bombers and Mailman Media, debuted on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart and hit number one on two Billboard Charts as it continues to skyrocket in sales.

Mailman Media is the same production team that brought us “Justice for All,” featuring Donald Trump and the J6 Choir. The hit single featuring President Trump reached number one on the Billboard Charts and iTunes.

Listen and share Kari Lake’s 81 Million Votes My Ass at this link!

The Gateway Pundit reported last week that the hit song reached number one on iTunes and number 3 on Amazon Music!

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Monday, 81 Million Votes My Ass continues to top the charts and was set to debut on Billboard’s Hot Singles chart this week. The Hot Singles chart was renamed and is now called Digital Song Sales.

Mailman Media Head of Recorded Music Operations LJFino told us, “The record skyrocketed in sales” last week. It landed at number four on the Digital Song Sales chart this week!

81 Million Votes My Ass also reached number one in Alternative Digital Song Sales and Rock Digital Song Sales in its second week on those charts.

Mailman Media and Kari Lake recently released a new music video. The hilarious must-see clip showcases Joe Biden’s spills, his corrupt family, and their acquaintances to the tune of the hit single. Watch here.

Lake tweeted, “Topping the charts because everyone knows our Elections are corrupt and Joe’s a joke. #81MillionVotesMyAss“

Topping the charts because everyone knows our Elections are corrupt and Joe’s a joke. #81MillionVotesMyAss pic.twitter.com/UjkbLpgbbH — Kari Lake (@KariLake) June 21, 2023

Americans are tired of the woke garbage music and know President Trump and Kari Lake won their elections.

The new rankings can be seen below:

#1 on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart:

#1 Billboard’s Alternative Digital Song Sales chart:

#4 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart for all genres:

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the success of Lake’s popular new hit!