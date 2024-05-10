TICKETS ON SALE NOW: New Gen 47 PAC’s HISTORIC FIRST Pro-Trump Concert in Miami With Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Launch Event – June 14!

Tickets to New Gen 47 PAC and rapper Waka Flocka Flame’s historic rap concert, where he will perform in furtherance of his endorsement of President Trump’s 2024 campaign, are on sale now.

The June 14 concert will be held at the NoMi Village in North Miami, Florida at 6:30 pm. Purchase tickets here.

Other New Gen 47 events with A-list entertainers and pro-Trump Hollywood celebrities are expected to be announced soon.

As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, New Gen 47 PAC, founded by LJ Fino, President of First Class Records, and PR consultant Alex Fahmy, has big plans to hold concerts and music events with famous musicians to rally low-propensity, young, and minority voters for Donald Trump and other conservatives in November.

It can be recalled that co-founder LJ Fino had a hand in producing hit #1 songs, such as “Justice for All” featuring Donald Trump and the J6 Choir and Kari Lake’s “81 Million Votes my Ass,” as Mailman Media’s Head of Recorded Music Operations. Fino’s First Class Records label has also produced music by Lara Trump.

Fino told The Gateway Pundit, “NEW GEN 47 is a Hybrid PAC that combines popular culture with politics. We will be focusing on reminding the electorate which Presidential candidate benefits all Americans from all walks of life, and that candidate is President Donald J. Trump.”

New Gen 47’s webpage outlines the failed policies of Biden’s America Last Regime, including the soaring inflation and cost of food, rent, gas, and electricity, as well as the border crisis and the nearly 100% surge in fentanyl-related deaths since Biden took office. The webpage also showcases Joe Biden’s history of racism for swing voters to make an informed decision this November.

Joe Biden has “no empathy” for young people. Kamala Harris says “they are stupid”. This election will be TOO BIG TO RIG thanks to Gen Z and Millenials voting for TRUMP on November 5, 2024. We have a country to save! Join our movement at newgen47.com.

Last week, the pro-Trump PAC announced exclusively to The Gateway Pundit that rapper Waka Flocka Flame will hold his performance at their launch event in Miami, Florida on June 14, which also coincides with President Trump’s birthday and Flag Day in the United States.

Waka Flocka's team told The Gateway Pundit that Trump's unfiltered speech and tough personality "is exactly what made him unique and worthy of leading this country."

President Trump has also been invited to attend this event. Ticket packages include backstage access and photo opportunities!

You can also support New Gen 47’s mission to turn out otherwise Democratic voters for President Trump here!

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on New Gen 47's future events and announcements!

