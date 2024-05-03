EXCLUSIVE: New Gen 47 PAC Announces HISTORIC FIRST Pro-Trump Concert in Miami With Rapper Waka Flocka Flame on President Trump’s Birthday – THIS WILL BLOW SOME MINDS

“It’s a party, it’s a party, it’s a party” – Waka Flocka Flame, Grove St. Party

The pro-Trump New Gen 47 PAC has announced exclusively to The Gateway Pundit that rapper Waka Flocka Flame will hold a performance at their launch event in Miami, Florida on June 14, which also coincides with President Trump’s birthday and Flag Day in the United States.

The June 14 concert will be held at the NoMi Village in North Miami.

Waka Flocka Flame is an Atlanta-based rapper who, according to Genius, “became a mainstream artist with the release of his hit club-bangers “O Let’s Do It”, “Hard in da Paint”, and “No Hands” featuring Wale and Roscoe Dash, with the latter peaking at number 13 on the US Billboard Hot 100. All were singles included on his debut studio album Flockaveli, released on October 5th, 2010. His second studio album Triple F Life: Friends, Fans & Family was released in 2012 and was preceded by the lead single “Round of Applause” featuring now renowned rapper Drake. His ruthless style of rap governed the genre to how it is today, along with T.I., Jeezy and Gucci Mane.”

Per XXL:

Coming up in the ATL under the musical wing of Gucci Mane and 1017 Brick Squad, Flocka made a name for himself for helping to popularize Southern crunk with consistent party anthems like 2009’s “O Let’s Do It.” Waka thought of the name for his debut as a spin on 2pac’s final album, Makaveli – The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory. The young ad-libber took the party worldwide with hits off Flockaveli like “Hard in Da Paint,” “Grove St. Party” and his highest charting single to date, “No Hands,” which peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to be certified three times platinum.

His hit song “No Hands” ft. Roscoe Dash & Wale was also nominated for BET’s Best Collaboration Award, alongside “Look at Me Now” by Chris Brown ft. Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes, “What’s My Name” by Rhianna ft. Drake, and “All of the Lights” by Kanye West ft. Rihanna, in 2011.

Waka Flocka, in a 2020 Instagram comment, has signaled that he believes President Trump is a better President than Obama.

The “Hard in Da Paint” rapper’s team told The Gateway Pundit, “Let’s be Frank, the president upon arrival shook things up, said things and made comments that were out of the box, out of the ordinary, and quite frankly surprising to most.” They continued, “However, this is exactly what made him unique and worthy of leading this country. Waka is one of many who may have questioned the approach, but that line of questioning is what led him to such stern support today.”

As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, New Gen 47 PAC, founded by LJ Fino, President of First Class Records, and PR consultant Alex Fahmy, has big plans to hold concerts and music events with famous musicians to rally low-propensity, young, and minority voters for Donald Trump and other conservatives in November. It can be recalled that LJ Fino had a hand in producing hit #1 songs, such as “Justice for All” featuring Donald Trump and the J6 Choir and Kari Lake’s “81 Million Votes my Ass,” as Mailman Media’s Head of Recorded Music Operations. Fino’s First Class Records label has also produced music by Lara Trump.

Founder LJ Fino told The Gateway Pundit, "We're honored." He continued, "We've extended an invitation to the President, and we hope that he can attend."

When asked what effect the first concert in support of Trump by an A-list entertainer will have, Fino responded, "I think it's going to open the floodgates to other artists doing the same. We've seen a lot of artists come out and support President Trump verbally. But when they see the party and the fun that we have at New Gen 47 events, I think everyone's going to want to be a part of making history."

Fino added, "We're in talks with a lot of other recording artists," including other rappers and performers of various genres.

Previously, Fino cited President Trump's Music Modernization Act, "which helped songwriters, musicians, performers, and creators receive fair compensation for their work in the arts and changed copyright law to better reflect the digital era of music."

"Waka had mentioned to me that the Music Modernization Act really helped them out, and that was one of the things that opened his eyes up to Trump, specifically."

President Trump’s popularity within the black community continues to grow as racist Joe Biden is losing popularity among black voters. "we're going to ensure that his high polling numbers with minority groups turn into actual votes," said Fino.

Though the rapper was not always a fan of President Trump, Waka Flocka Flame last October came out with the message "TRUMP2024" on X and changed his profile picture to a photo of him standing with the President:

TRUMP2024 — Waka Flocka Flame (@WakaFlocka) October 16, 2023

That same month, he also led a "Trump 2024" chant at one of his concerts:

Waka's team further relayed to The Gateway Pundit, "I believe he’s [Trump] changed the minds of many, and Waka is an example of one. Once disliked and questioned, but now admired, revered, and respected by those who once thought differently. As time persists, a lot of stories will come out about 'he said, she said.' The reality is what’s being said now."

Waka isn't the only hip-hop star to come out in support of Trump. Rappers like Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Meek Mill, Chief Keef, Waka Flocka Flame, Lil Pump, and others have expressed frustration with the Biden Regime, signaling that they will support President Trump in 2024.

Kodak Black, one of the top rap stars in the world today, endorsed Donald Trump for President in 2024, saying, “We need Donald Trump in office, forever!”

It can be recalled that Lil Wayne also endorsed Trump for President in 2020, and with the way things are going in Biden’s America, he’s likely not changed his mind!

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates and more details, which will be announced soon!