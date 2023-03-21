J6 Prison Choir’s “Justice For All” Ft. President Trump Hits NUMBER ONE On Billboard Hot 100

Kash Patel’s “Justice for All” song featuring President Trump and the January 6 Prison Choir reached NUMBER ONE in digital song sales on Billboard Hot 100, topping Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Kash Patel released the song earlier this month exclusively on War Room. The music video includes the prisoners singing the National Anthem with President Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Patel told The Gateway Pundit, “It was a collaboration between like-minded Americans who wanted to keep the focus on helping to destroy the two-tier system of justice that is rotting America. We will use the net profits to financially assist as many Jan 6 families as we can, and all families of nonviolent offenders will be considered.”

Listen to the song here to support the victims of J6!

Every night for over 750 days, the January 6 political prisoners sing the National Anthem at 9 PM from their jail cells. These prisoners have been held in prison by Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and the DOJ without trial.

After quickly hitting number 1 on iTunes and Apple, the tribute to January 6 prisoners and President Trump was deplatformed by the radical left Marxists at Apple.

However, the left lost again today, with the song topping the Billboard charts.

This news comes as President Trump is potentially set to be arraigned on disproven junk charges by the Soros-funded, leftwing Manhattan DA, Alvin Bragg. The political persecution against President Trump is never-ending.

Kash Patel shared this news on TRUTH Social, saying,

Patel: NUMBER FREAKIN 1 on Billboard: Buh Bye Miley, Taylor, Rihanna, and all the rest who spent Millions trying for the coveted Number 1 spot… Hello new Music Mogul @realDonaldTrump. We just took a flame thrower to the music industry, even better we spent Exactly zero dollars to do it . YUGE props to @edhenry @LJ n @truthsocial @DevinNunes: the new Kings of Music are here to stay n Money to j6 fams, not hollywood #J6PC

“This song literally gave a voice to the voiceless,” said Ed Henry, Real America’s Voice anchor and a producer of the hit song.

Music Executive LJ Fino said, “This record not only made entertainment and political history, but it allows the voices of those being denied their constitutional rights to be heard throughout the world. The President and J6 Prisoner’s vocals are now immortalized on a sound recording that will be consumed and studied for centuries.”