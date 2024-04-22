Controversies Involving Speaker Mike Johnson and His Sons Resurface — From Monitoring Each Other’s Porn Usage to Arrest of His Adopted Son on Charges of Running Illegal Cannabis Business

Speaker Mike Johnson finds himself entangled in controversy once more, as past incidents involving his ‘adopted’ son resurface amidst legislative tumult.

Last week, the House of Representatives, under Johnson’s leadership and his comrades, passed two “America last” legislations.

Firstly, the House approved an extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a measure initially enacted following the September 11, 2001, attacks, in a 273 to 147 vote. This provision allows for the warrantless surveillance of American citizens, a move that has raised concerns about privacy and civil liberties.

An amendment proposed by Rep. Andy Biggs, which sought to impose a requirement for the FBI to obtain a warrant before conducting surveillance on Americans under FISA, ended in a 212-212 tie vote, leading to Speaker Mike Johnson casting the tie-breaking vote against the amendment.

This decision drew sharp criticism, including conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who accused Johnson of betraying the American people and undermining the Constitution.

In an attempt to halt the momentum of the FISA Section 702 extension, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna employed a procedural strategy to delay the Senate’s consideration of the bill. Despite her efforts, the bill passed again. The vote displayed a uniparty alliance, with 147 Democrats and 126 Republicans supporting the bill, while 88 Republicans and 59 Democrats opposed it.

The second major legislative action under Speaker Johnson involved the passing of three bills aimed at providing financial aid to Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and other regions engaged in conflicts outside U.S. borders.

The Democrats waved Ukrainian flags on the floor of the United States House of Representatives as they voted to send $60 BILLION of taxpayer money to secure a foreign border.

The package Johnson announced Wednesday includes terms that will allow the President to cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt after November 15, 2024, and the remaining 50% after January 1, 2024. It’s no wonder why Joe Biden came out “strongly” in support of the package, urging the House and Senate to pass it.

Additionally, as The Gateway Pundit reported, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) revealed that only $44 to $47 billion–40%–of the $113 billion that the United States has handed out to Ukraine is lethal aid.” So what was the other $66 to $69 billion dollars for?,” Roy asked on Bannon’s War Room.

Earlier this month, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene aired speculative concerns regarding Speaker Mike Johnson’s recent political actions, suggesting a potential blackmail situation to explain Johnson’s radical departure from his known conservative stances.

“Mike Johnson has made a complete departure of who he is and what he stands for, and to the point where people are literally asking, is he blackmailed? What is wrong with him because he’s completely disconnected with what we want?” Greene asked during an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show.

Now, a scandal involving Speaker Johnson’s family has reemerged. CIA/NSA whistleblower Tony Seruga brought to light troubling details about the Speaker on X platform.

“House Speaker Mike Johnson’s ‘adopted’ 40-year-old son Michael Tirrell James was arrested in Los Angeles for running an illegal cannabis business and possession of brass knuckles—his rap sheet goes back to 2003. I am tracking down additional details on just why a senior member of the Republican Party had to meet with the son after Los Angeles authorities alerted Speaker Johnson following the arrest,” Seruga wrote.

The ‘newlyweds Mike and Kelly Johnson’ adopted James, then 16, after meeting him through charitable work in Louisiana in the 1990s. Despite a seemingly positive change in trajectory after the adoption, with James obtaining his G.E.D. and graduating from a Job Corps program, his life was marred by a series of legal issues, according to the Daily Mail.

James’s rap sheet, which includes a range of drug-related and petty crimes, dates back to 2003. In contrast, while Speaker Johnson’s biological children have captured their lives in family photos, James’s past is mostly documented through mugshots.

Recently residing in Los Angeles and raising his four children, James’s brush with the law continued. His most recent legal issue was somewhat mitigated when a Los Angeles judge decided to ‘divert’ his charges, pending community service and stipulations about his employment.

Michael Tirrell James said he would ‘probably be in prison’ were it not for Johnson – after he appeared in a Los Angeles court Wednesday on charges of running an illegal cannabis business and possessing brass knuckles. Residency records show James lived with the Johnsons at the first home they owned, a three-bed cottage on Chasefield Avenue in Baton Rouge which the politician inherited from his mother in 2000. But after the family moved back to Shreveport, James’s legal troubles began. From 2003 through 2010, James was convicted in Volusia County, Florida, of a series of petty crimes including possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, trespassing, retail theft, possession of a concealed weapon, driving without a license, and violating a restraining order preventing him seeing a 16-year-old girl he was ‘dating’ when he was 23. In recent years James moved to Los Angeles, where he is raising his own four children. His criminal record continued there too. Papers from Los Angeles Superior Court reveal James was charged in June last year with two counts of ‘unlicensed commercial cannabis activity’, and possession of ‘metal knuckles or brass knuckles’. He was due to appear before a judge in Los Angeles on Wednesday but in the end his case was dealt with by his court-appointed attorney, who previously pleaded not guilty on his behalf. The judge decided to ‘divert’ the charges, allowing them to be dropped after 12 months if James served 20 hours of community service and avoided employment at any cannabis farms. Read more here.

Another controversy emerged involving Johnson’s biological son. Rolling Stone reported on a resurfaced clip from 2022 where Speaker Johnson admitted to monitoring his and his son’s porn usage.

SPEAKER OF THE House Mike Johnson admitted that he and his son monitored each other’s porn intake in a resurfaced clip from 2022. During a conversation on the “War on Technology” at Benton, Louisiana’s Cypress Baptist Church — unearthed by X user Receipt Maven last week — the Louisiana representative talked about how he installed “accountability software” called Covenant Eyes on his devices in order to abstain from internet porn and other unsavory websites. “It scans all the activity on your phone, or your devices, your laptop, what have you; we do all of it,” Johnson told the panel about the app. “It sends a report to your accountability partner. My accountability partner right now is Jack, my son. He’s 17. So he and I get a report about all the things that are on our phones, all of our devices, once a week. If anything objectionable comes up, your accountability partner gets an immediate notice. I’m proud to tell ya, my son has got a clean slate.”

