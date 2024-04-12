Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Initiates Unprecedented Move to Stall FISA Bill — Demands New Vote After House Uniparty Approves Bill Granting ‘Deep State’ the Power to Spy on Americans Without Warrant

Representative Anna Paulina Luna has called for a rare procedural move to delay the Senate’s consideration of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Section 702 extension, pushing for a new vote in the House of Representatives.

This move comes in the wake of the House’s approval of a bill that further empowers the ‘Deep State’ by allowing it to surveil Americans without a warrant.

On Friday, the House cast a vote of 273 to 147 in favor of extending Section 702 of FISA, a provision originally enacted in the aftermath of September 11, 2001.

This legislation permits U.S. agencies to monitor foreign targets abroad but has come under scrutiny for its implications and past misuse in surveilling American citizens. The vote displayed a uniparty alliance, with 147 Democrats and 126 Republicans supporting the bill, while 88 Republicans and 59 Democrats opposed it.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed her frustration, criticizing the pressure tactics used to sway opinion: “Mike Johnson set up a private classified briefing room, telling members that people will die if we don’t pass FISA! Now, some Republicans propose that a two-year reauthorization, instead of five, will address our concerns. This is merely postponing the issue. We must end FISA now!”

WATCH:

BREAKING – PURE BETRAYAL – SPYING ON AMERICANS WITHOUT WARRANT: @RepMTG EXPLODES, says, “Mike Johnson set up a private classified briefing room and inside members are being told that people are going to die if we don’t pass FISA! Now, some Republicans are saying reauthorizing… pic.twitter.com/k4zzeg4QCP — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) April 12, 2024

The approved legislation proposes a two-year extension for the surveillance program.

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Illinois) stated her opposition, referencing past abuses: “I voted NO on reauthorizing FISA without a warrant requirement and serious reforms. FISA was misused by Obama to spy on the Trump campaign, and under Biden, to monitor his critics, including Tucker Carlson.”

“America lost a lot of liberty today. The House version of FISA that passed today is worse than the status quo for American citizens,” said Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio).

Here are the 126 Republicans who voted yes:

Robert Aderholt (R-Alabama)

Rick Allen (R-Georgia)

Mark Amodei (R-Nevada)

Don Bacon (R-Nebraska)

Troy Balderson (R-Ohio)

Andy Barr (R-Kentucky)

Cliff Bentz (R-Oregon)

Jack Bergman (R-Michigan)

Stephanie Bice (R-Oklahoma)

Vern Buchanan (R-Florida)

Larry Bucshon (R-Indiana)

Michael Burgess (R-Texas)

Ken Calvert (R-California)

Jerry Carl (R-Alabama)

Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-Georgia)

John Carter (R-Texas)

Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Oregon)

Juan Ciscomani (R-Arizona)

Tom Cole (R-Oklahoma)

Eric Crawford (R-Arkansas)

Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas)

Anthony D’Esposito (R-New York)

Monica De La Cruz (R-Texas)

Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Florida)

Mike Duarte (R-California)

Don Davis (R-North Carolina)

Jake Ellzey (R-Texas)

Tom Emmer (R-Minnesota)

Ron Estes (R-Kansas)

Dale Ezell (R-Mississippi)

Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa)

Drew Ferguson (R-Georgia)

Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pennsylvania)

Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tennessee)

Mike Flood (R-Nebraska)

Scott Franklin (R-Florida)

Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin)

Andrew Garbarino (R-New York)

Mike Garcia (R-California)

Carlos Gimenez (R-Florida)

Tony Gonzales (R-Texas)

Kay Granger (R-Texas)

Garret Graves (R-Louisiana)

Sam Graves (R-Missouri)

Glenn Grothman (R-Wisconsin)

Michael Guest (R-Mississippi)

Brett Guthrie (R-Kentucky)

Kevin Hern (R-Oklahoma)

French Hill (R-Arkansas)

Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa)

Erin Houchin (R-Indiana)

Richard Hudson (R-North Carolina)

Bill Huizenga (R-Michigan)

Ronny Jackson (R-Texas)

John James (R-Michigan)

Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana)

Dusty Johnson (R-South Dakota)

David Joyce (R-Ohio)

Thomas Kean Jr. (R-New Jersey)

Trent Kelly (R-Mississippi)

Mike Kelly (R-Pennsylvania)

Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia)

Kevin Kiley (R-California)

Young Kim (R-California)

David Kustoff (R-Tennessee)

Darin LaHood (R-Illinois)

Nicholas LaLota (R-New York)

Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado)

Bob Latta (R-Ohio)

Jake LaTurner (R-Kansas)

Anthony Lawler (R-New York)

Julia Letlow (R-Louisiana)

Barry Moore (R-Alabama)

Nicole Malliotakis (R-New York)

Chris Maloy (R-Utah)

Michael McCaul (R-Texas)

Lisa McClain (R-Michigan)

Patrick McHenry (R-North Carolina)

Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa)

Carol Miller (R-West Virginia)

Barry Moore (R-Alabama)

Marc Molinaro (R-New York)

John Moolenaar (R-Michigan)

Blake Moore (R-Utah)

Jonathan Jackson (R-Texas)

Gregory Murphy (R-North Carolina)

Dan Newhouse (R-Washington)

Zach Nunn (R-Iowa)

Jay Obernolte (R-California)

Gary Palmer (R-Alabama)

Greg Pence (R-Indiana)

August Pfluger (R-Texas)

Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pennsylvania)

Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Washington)

Mike Rogers (R-Alabama)

Hal Rogers (R-Kentucky)

John Rose (R-Tennessee)

David Rouzer (R-North Carolina)

John Rutherford (R-Florida)

Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Florida)

Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana)

Austin Scott (R-Georgia)

Pete Sessions (R-Texas)

Mike Simpson (R-Idaho)

Adrian Smith (R-Nebraska)

Lloyd Smucker (R-Pennsylvania)

Pete Stauber (R-Minnesota)

Michelle Steel (R-California)

Elise Stefanik (R-New York)

Bryan Steil (R-Wisconsin)

Tyler Strong (R-Alabama)

Claudia Tenney (R-New York)

Glenn Thompson (R-Pennsylvania)

Mike Turner (R-Ohio)

David Valadao (R-California)

Ann Wagner (R-Missouri)

Tim Walberg (R-Michigan)

Michael Waltz (R-Florida)

Daniel Webster (R-Florida)

Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio)

Patrice Williams (R-New York)

Roger Williams (R-Texas)

Joe Wilson (R-South Carolina)

Rob Wittman (R-Virginia)

Steve Womack (R-Arkansas)

Section 702 was initially scheduled to expire on April 19. As the House approved the extension, the bill will now proceed to the Senate.

Earlier, an amendment proposed by Rep. Andy Biggs, which would have required a warrant for the FBI to conduct surveillance on Americans under FISA, resulted in a tie vote of 212-212. This deadlock was broken by Speaker Mike Johnson’s tie-breaking vote against the amendment, a move criticized by Charlie Kirk: “Mike Johnson voted against the American people and his constituents by defeating the FISA 702 amendment requiring a warrant to spy on Americans. This is a blow to our Constitution, facilitated by the House GOP.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna took a bold step to delay the bill’s progression to the Senate by forcing another vote.

“The amendment to require a warrant to spy on Americans was lost by one vote. There will be a final vote on FISA on Monday,” Luna said.

“The Uniparty just voted to allow the Deep State to violate your Fourth Amendment rights and spy on millions of Americans for two more years. RepLuna just forced an additional procedural vote to stop them,” Rep. Boebert wrote.

WATCH:

The Uniparty just voted to allow the Deep State to violate your Fourth Amendment rights and spy on millions of Americans for two more years. @RepLuna just forced an additional procedural vote to stop them. GET. A. WARRANT. #FISA pic.twitter.com/JoWrYm2CQA — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) April 12, 2024

“It’s not over. There will be ONE more vote on Monday on a reconsideration of FISA in the U.S. House. The bill should be stopped because it lacks warrant protection for Americans – thanks to 86 Republicans & 126 Democrats who killed the warrant,” Rep. Chip Roy wrote.

Luna wrote in a subsequent post, “You cannot have a free and open society with the warrantless spying of Americans. Today, the bipartisan vote to force intelligence communities to get a warrant was lost by one vote. In an effort to stop this, I requested a rare procedural maneuver that will force a second vote on Monday. Hopefully we can change minds. I will be writing all 435 members over the weekend. Please help me. Talk to your reps. We have one last shot at this.”

WATCH: