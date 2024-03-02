UPDATE: Judge McAfee Decision on Fani Willis Disqualification Expected “Within The Next Two Weeks” (VIDEO)

Closing arguments were underway on Friday in the case to disqualify Soros-backed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for having an improper relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she appointed to hunt down Trump and 18 co-defendants in the Georgia RICO case.

CBS News reported earlier, “Heading into Friday’s hearing, there are still lingering disputes over evidence that both sides have sought to admit. Defense attorneys want McAfee to admit Wade’s cellphone data as evidence, claiming it shows he was in the vicinity of a condo Willis rented from Yeartie in Hapeville, south of Atlanta, at least three dozen times in 2021. The state also requested more witness testimony from an employee of a winery in Napa that Willis and Wade visited together.

The Gateway Pundit reported on this geo-tracking data, which shows that Wade likely visited Willis’s home at least 35 TIMES in 2021. However, both Fani Willis and Nathan Wade testified that they met at Willis’s home no more than ten times. It was further discovered from cell phone data that Wade and Willis exchanged over 2,000 voice calls and almost 12,000 text messages in the 11 months of January to November 2021 before Nathan Wade was hired.

As the hearing began, McAfee told both sides that he hopes to reach a decision without further evidence being presented:

Fani Willis and Nathan Wade both testified earlier this month that they started a relationship AFTER Wade was appointed to lead the Trump election interference case.

However, as Robin Yearti, who worked in Fani Willis’s office, testified and according to texts from Terrence Bradley, Fani Willis and Nathan Wade started their relationship in 2019 – before Willis assigned Nathan Wade as lead prosecutor in the RICO lawfare case against President Trump.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the full-text exchange between Terrence Bradley and Ashleigh Merchant, which was admitted as evidence and shows that Nathan Wade started dating Fani Willis in 2019 before she took office and before Wade was hired as a special prosecutor to convict Trump and 18 co-defendants.

The hearing ended at approximately 4:15 pm ET after the judge heard weak arguments from the District Attorney’s office. Judge McAffe says he expects to make a ruling “within the next two weeks.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, NBC legal analyst and former Manhattan Assistant DA Catherine Christian told NBC’s Danny Cevallos, “The state is going to have to bring it on,” while noting the powerful argument of Jeff Clark’s attorney, Harry McDougald, “as he said the six ways that the DA is office and particularly DA Willis had conflicts of interest.”

Attorney Adam Abbate, arguing for the state, said Terrence Bradley was “vengeful” and “disgruntled,” and his text messages to attorney Ashleigh Merchant were “pure, mere speculation.”

However, as Trump attorney Steve Sadow put it, “Mr. Bradley did everything he could possibly do to evade answering questions. No recollection, couldn’t remember, it was speculation, anything he could possibly say that would cause Your Honor not to believe that Bradley knew when his relationship started.” Sadow continued in his argument, “They [Wade and Willis] could have testified truthfully; they could have indicated that the relationship, the timing, was, in fact, before Mr. Wade was hired.”

The state is “trying to have it both ways,” as former Manhattan assistant DA Catherine Christan said. Fani Willis’ team claims that we should trust the fact that Terrence Bradley was being honest on the stand as he dripped in sweat and claimed he had “no knowledge” of when Nathan Wade and Fani Willis started dating, but that he cannot be trusted in text messages that he thought would never see the light of day!

Greg Bluestein of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution also notes that along with a potential challenge in the upcoming election for Fani Willis, a Georgia State Senate panel may investigate the Fani Willis-Nathan Wade relationship, “So even outside the courtroom, her challenges still continue.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the subpoena-empowered investigative committee is looking to delve into the corruption of Fani Willis.

Judge Mcaffe closed the hearing, saying, “There are several legal issues to sort through, several factual determinations that I have to make, and those aren’t ones I can make at this moment. And so, I will be taking the time to make sure that I give this case the full consideration it’s due. I hope to have an answer for everyone within the next two weeks.”

Danny Cevallos spoke with legal analysts again after the hearing concluded for their takeaways.

