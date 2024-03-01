WATCH: NBC Legal Analyst Applauds Trump and Co-Defendants’ Attorneys’ Closing Arguments Against Fani Willis in Disqualification Hearing – “The State is Going to Have to Bring it on”

NBC legal analysts and reporters reacted to Trump and his co-defendants’ attorneys’ closing arguments in the hearing to disqualify Fani disqualify Soros-funded Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for having an improper relationship with her appointee as the special prosecutor in the Georgia RICO indictment and financially benefitting from said relationship.

NBC legal analyst and former Manhattan Assistant DA Catherine Christian told NBC’s Danny Cevallos, “The state is going to have to bring it on,” while noting the powerful argument of Jeff Clark’s attorney, Harry McDougald, “as he said the six ways that the DA is office and particularly DA Willis had conflicts of interest.”

Fani Willis also entered the courtroom alongside Nathan Wade, who had been in the courtroom since the hearing began.

CNN reports,

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has just arrived in the courtroom where her attorneys are defending her against an effort to disqualify her from the election subversion case she brought against Donald Trump and others. The last time Willis was in the courtroom she delivered dramatic testimony in defense of a romantic relationship she had with Nathan Wade, the top prosecutor on the case, amid allegations from some defendants that the relationship was improper. Willis is not expected to address the court on Friday as the judge hears closing arguments in the effort to remove her from the case.

“It’s driving me nuts that he’s sitting there,” Christian said of Nathan Wade. “He definitely should not be sitting at the table there right in the face of the judge and everyone else. I don’t know who made that decision. If he made it himself, someone above him should have overruled him. He should not be in that courtroom.”

The hearing ended at approximately 4:15 pm ET after the judge heard weak arguments from the District Attorney’s office. Judge McAffe says he expects to make a ruling “within the next two weeks.”

Watch a replay of the hearing here:

NBC legal analyst Kristen Gibbons Feden, also a former prosecutor, added, “I can tell you from watching the hearings as well as hearing defensive arguments which I agree with both of you have been excellent thus far. I think they have an uphill battle.” She continued, ” I think it’s really going to be difficult for them to have to overcome.”

