Georgia State Senate to Authorize Special Committee to Investigate Fani Willis on Allegations of Criminal Misconduct and Corruption

The Georgia State Senate is gearing up this week to authorize a subpoena-empowered investigative committee to delve into the alleged corruption of Fani Willis, the District Attorney of Fulton County, Breitbart News reported.

The initiative, led by State Senator Greg Dolezal (R-Forsyth), comes in the wake of Governor Brian Kemp’s (R) decision against initiating a criminal investigation into Willis last week, opting to wait for a non-operational oversight committee to take up the matter.

“The bottom line is that in the state of Georgia as long as I’m governor, we’re going to follow the law and the Constitution, regardless of who it helps and harms politically,” Kemp said per AJC Politics.

“Over the last few years, some inside and outside of this building may have forgotten that. But I can assure you that I have not.”

“In Georgia, we will not be engaging in political theater that only inflames the emotions of the moment. We will do what is right. We will uphold our oath to public service. And it is my belief that our state will be better off for it,” Kemp added.

Now, the Senate’s potential committee, set to be introduced in a resolution this week, could dramatically change the investigative landscape.

The Georgia State Senate is set to establish a special investigative committee with subpoena power to delve into allegations of corruption and misconduct by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

It is tasked with “securing the attendance of witnesses or the production of documents and materials” related to Willis, as per a resolution introduced by State Senator Greg Dolezal (R-Forsyth).

With nine senators slated to be part of the committee, including only three Democrats, the committee would be uniquely positioned within Georgia to examine the allegations against Willis thoroughly.

Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones spoke exclusively to Breitbart, stating, “The Georgia legislature has a responsibility to hold public officials accountable. Recent reports have been deeply troubling, and I appreciate Sen. Dolezal’s leadership on this issue.”

The formation of this committee seems imminent. Senator Dolezal is expected to present the resolution on Monday, following which it will likely be forwarded to the Senate Rules Committee on Tuesday.

If approved by the Rules Committee, a vote on the Senate floor could occur within the week. Once passed by the Senate, the Committee on Assignments will be responsible for appointing the members.

In a new development, The Gateway Pundit reported that Judge Henry R. Thompson on Monday also issued a stay on Fani Willis’ deposition…for now. Willis previously tried to quash the subpoena. She was supposed to give a deposition on Tuesday.

Jocelyn Wade’s attorney told the judge that her client wants Fani Willis’ deposition *not as a Fulton County DA* but as “the alleged paramour of my client’s husband.”

“I have questions and she needs to answer them,” Jocelyn Wade’s lawyer told the judge.