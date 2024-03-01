WATCH LIVE: Closing Arguments in Fani Willis Disqualification Hearing Today at 1 PM ET

Judge Scott McAfee is set to hear closing arguments at 1 PM ET in the case to disqualify Soros-funded Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for having an improper relationship with her appointee as the special prosecutor against Trump and 18 co-defendants in the Georgia RICO indictment and financially benefitting from said relationship.

This hearing also aims to dismiss the indictment against Trump and 18 co-defendants completely.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade. Willis also improperly hired Wade to prosecute Trump while she was sleeping with him and has paid him more than $700,000 since!

Judge Scott McAfee previously said Fani Willis may be disqualified from Trump’s RICO case over her improper relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.

The Gateway Pundit reported extensively on the testimony in the previous hearings by Nathan Wade, Fani Willis, and Fani’s ex-Black Panther daddy.

Fani Willis and Nathan Wade both testified earlier this month that they started a relationship AFTER Wade was appointed to lead the Trump election interference case.

Nathan Wade’s divorce attorney and former law partner, Terrence Bradley, was back on the stand on Tuesday this week after previously refusing to answer questions and hiding behind attorney-client privilege earlier this month. Judge Scott McAfee later ruled he was not protected by attorney-client privilege and ordered him to testify Tuesday morning.

They all appeared to lie on the stand.

Throughout Tuesday’s hearing, Bradley ducked questions while sweating bullets on the witness stand when questioned about text messages with information he previously leaked to Trump co-defendant Michael Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, about Wade and Willis’ relationship. He did not answer the questions, claiming he didn’t know or could not recall any details, despite the evidence of text receipts.

As Robin Yearti, who worked in Fani Willis’s office, testified and according to texts from Terrence Bradley, Fani Willis and Nathan Wade started their relationship in 2019 – before Willis assigned Nathan Wade as lead prosecutor in the RICO lawfare case against President Trump.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the full-text exchange between Terrence Bradley and Ashleigh Merchant, which was admitted as evidence in the Fani Willis disqualification hearing.

Read the text messages, showing that Nathan Wade and Fani Willis likely started dating in 2019, long before Wade was appointed as lead prosecutor in the witchhunt case:

CBS News reports,

Atlanta — Closing arguments are set to kick off Friday in a bid by former President Donald Trump and several of his co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office over allegations that Willis engaged in a romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. The proceeding before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee caps a series of extraordinary hearings held after Michael Roman, a longtime GOP operative charged alongside Trump, alleged in January that Willis and Wade had an “improper” romantic relationship, and that the district attorney financially benefited from it. Heading into Friday’s hearing, there are still lingering disputes over evidence that both sides have sought to admit. Defense attorneys want McAfee to admit Wade’s cellphone data as evidence, claiming it shows he was in the vicinity of a condo Willis rented from Yeartie in Hapeville, south of Atlanta, at least three dozen times in 2021. They said testimony about location data from Wade’s phone show that he was near Willis’ condo late at night and into the early morning hours in the months before he was tapped as special prosecutor. Prosecutors have also said Brody, who worked at the Napa winery that Wade and Willis visited, is available to testify Friday if the court declines to accept his affidavit.

Watch closing arguments live below: