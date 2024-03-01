Rep. Nancy Mace Lays Out Key Takeaways on Hunter Biden’s Closed-Door Depositions

The deposition transcript of Hunter Biden before Congress was made public late on Thursday, offering a comprehensive insight into the contentious questioning that unfolded in private on Wednesday.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) outlined several critical admissions made by Hunter Biden during his testimony, focusing on his business dealings in China and the involvement of his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Read her statement below:

On a deal for a chunk of a Chinese state-backed investment fund, Hunter admitted that he & his business partner did not receive the opportunity to invest in the fund until then-VP Biden flew to Beijing on Air Force Two on official business & met with his son’s business partner Hunter admitted to receiving a $250,000 wire from the CEO of the state-backed fund. A seperate deal: Hunter admitted that 5 weeks after Joe Biden left office, the company State Energy HK Limited deposited $3 million into the bank account of Robinson Walker, LLC, which then transmitted payments to Hunter Biden, Hallie Biden, Jim Biden or their respective entities. On that note: Rob Walker previously testified that this money was work done for CEFC in 2016, while Joe Biden was Vice President. Mr. Biden conveniently could not recall if he performed work for CEFC prior to 2017. Days before receiving the $3 million wire, Joe Biden appeared at a lunch with Chairman Ye and Hunter Biden, according to an attendee and Mr. Biden’s business associate, Rob Walker. Mr. Biden conveniently could not remember the meeting. Hunter Biden admitted to entering into a business with Chairman Ye, 50 percent owned by Mr. Biden and 50 percent owned by Chairman Ye. Hunter denies his father received money from the China transaction, though investigators traced funds totaling $40,000 he paid to his dad in Sept. 2017. Except for funds from Ukrainian company Burisma, there are no other sources in Hunter Biden’s account. Hunter Biden admitted he put his father on speakerphone many times in front of business associates and invited his father to lunches, dinners, or other social events with business associates. Hunter Biden denied any association with Rosemont Seneca Bohai, despite it having his “Rosemont Seneca” branding and receiving his payments from Burisma into the account and receiving $142,300 for his sportscar into the account from a Kazakhstani oligarch.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Hunter Biden on Wednesday arrived on Capitol Hill today for his closed-door deposition before Congress in part of the Republican impeachment process against Joe Biden.

Hunter will testify today before the House Oversight and Judiciary committees.

“I am here today to provide the Committees with the one uncontestable fact that should end the false premise of this inquiry: I did not involve my father in my business,” Hunter Biden testified Wednesday morning. “Not while I was a practicing lawyer, not in my investments or transactions domestic or international, not as a board member, and not as an artist. Never.”

“You read this fact in the many letters that have been sent to you over the last year as part of your so-called impeachment investigation. You heard this fact when I said it weeks ago, standing outside of this building. You heard this fact from a parade of other witnesses – former colleagues and business partners of mine, including my uncle – who have testified before you in similar proceedings. And now, today, you hear this fact directly from me,” he continued in his opening statement.

Hunter Biden made a similar carefully crafted statement about his father in December as he gave an unprecedented press conference on Capitol Hill.

“My father was not financially involved in my business,” Hunter Biden said in December.

“Let me state as clearly as I can. My father was not financially involved in my business. Not as a practicing lawyer. Not as a board member of Burisma. Not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman. Not in my investments at home nor abroad and certainly not an artist,” Hunter said in remarks on Capitol Hill in December.

Hunter was careful to specifically say his father was never ‘financially’ involved in his business.

On Wednesday, he was careful to say he ‘didn’t involve’ his father in his business.

Joe Biden was heavily involved in his son Hunter’s overseas business.

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business associate, appeared before the House Oversight Committee over the summer to testify on the Biden Crime Family.

Here are some key takeaways from Devon Archer’s testimony per the House Oversight Committee:

When Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States, he joined Hunter Biden’s dinners with his foreign business associates in person or by speakerphone over 20 times.

Devon Archer testified that the value of adding Hunter Biden to Burisma’s board was “the brand” and confirmed that then-Vice President Joe Biden was “the brand” and that the 20 phone calls were to sell “the brand.”

Devon Archer admitted that “Burisma would have gone out of business if ‘the brand’ had not been attached to it.” Because of the Bidens’ involvement, people would have been intimidated to mess with Burisma legally.

In December 2015, Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma, placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from D.C. regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. Shokin was investigating Burisma for corruption.

Hunter Biden, along with Zlochevsky and Pozharski, “called D.C.” to discuss the matter. Biden, Zlochevsky, and Pozharski stepped away to make the call. This raises concerns that Hunter Biden was in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Joe Biden was dialed into a dinner in Paris with a French energy company and in China with Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR. Then-VP Biden also had coffee with Li in Beijing and even wrote a letter of recommendation for college for Li’s daughter.

Archer confirmed Joe Biden was referred to as “my guy” by Hunter Biden.

In 2014, then-VP Biden attended a business dinner with Hunter & his associates at Café Milano in D.C. Elena Baturina, a Russian oligarch who is the widow of the former mayor of Moscow, was an attendee. Notably, the Biden Admin’s public sanctions do not contain Baturina.

It should also be noted the Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky held 17 audio tapes, 15 with Hunter and 2 with Joe Biden, he kept as an insurance policy.

Per RNC Research, Joe Biden met with Hunter’s business associates over at least a dozen times.

Hunter Biden’s investment vehicle Owasco made DIRECT payments (screenshots below) to Joe Biden, according to newly obtained bank records.

Millions of dollars from China were funneled to Hunter Biden’s investment vehicle Owasco.

In one instance, Hunter and Joe Biden threatened a Chinese business associate – pay up or else!

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

A few weeks later, Hunter Biden received a $5 million wire from a Chinese firm.

On August 8, 2017, $5 million was wired from a CEFC-affiliated investment vehicle (Northern International) to the bank account for Hudson West III, which spent the next year transferring $4,790,375 million directly to Hunter Biden’s firm, Owasco.