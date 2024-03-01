House Oversight Releases Hunter Biden Transcript – Hunter Admits Joe Biden Is the “Big Guy”

The House Oversight Committee on Thursday released the full transcript of Hunter Biden’s closed door deposition from Wednesday behind closed doors.

The complete transcript is downloaded here.



During his testimony Hunter Biden was repeatedly questioned about the $5 million China deal where Joe Biden was “the Big Guy” in an email.

Hunter refers to his father Joe Biden as “The Big Guy” during the deposition.

page 117.

Jim Jordan asks one final question.

On page 118 Hunter inadvertently admitted that Joe was the big guy.

After this exchange, Hunter started babbling and his lawyers called for a – discussion off record.

They gave 10 percent to the Big Guy.

