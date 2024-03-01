House Oversight Releases Hunter Biden Transcript – Hunter Admits Joe Biden Is the “Big Guy”

Hunter Biden and "The Big Guy"

The House Oversight Committee on Thursday released the full transcript of Hunter Biden’s closed door deposition from Wednesday behind closed doors.

The complete transcript is downloaded here.

During his testimony Hunter Biden was repeatedly questioned about the $5 million China deal where Joe Biden was “the Big Guy” in an email.

Hunter refers to his father Joe Biden as “The Big Guy” during the deposition.

Jim Jordan asks one final question.

On page 118 Hunter inadvertently admitted that Joe was the big guy.

After this exchange, Hunter started babbling and his lawyers called for a – discussion off record.

They gave 10 percent to the Big Guy.

And there it is.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

