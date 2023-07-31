HUGE! Devon Archer Testifies Joe Biden Met with Moscow Mayor’s Wife in Georgetown – She Then Wired $3.5 Million to Hunter – And Then Joe Biden Kept Her Off Sanctions List

LAST YEAR: Karine Jean-Pierre refused to say why Biden didn’t sanction Russian billionaire Elena Baturina — nor if Biden met with her in Georgetown while he was Vice President.

Today Hunter Biden’s best friend and business associate, Devon Archer, testified that Joe Biden met with Russia’s Yelena Baturina who later invested into $40 million into Hunter Biden’s real estate ventures. And she also paid Hunter Biden $3.5 million in consulting fees.

Yelena Baturina, the billionaire widow of a corrupt Moscow mayor, was left off of Biden’s Sanctions list.

Hunter Biden’s real estate company received a $40million investment from a Russian oligarch, new emails reveal. The relationship between the president’s son and Yelena Baturina, the billionaire widow of a corrupt Moscow mayor, has already been flagged as alarming by a Senate report after she mysteriously wired $3.5million to a company linked to Hunter. Baturina’s brother Viktor Baturin told DailyMail.com the money was ‘a payment to enter the American market.’ But DailyMail.com can now reveal that Hunter’s financial relationship with Baturina was far more extensive, with her firm investing $40million in a real estate venture by Hunter’s company Rosemont Realty. In 2012 Hunter’s firm had a $69.7million plan to invest in 2.15million sq ft of office space in seven US cities. Documents outlining the plan said the money came from a mix of investors, including $40million from Inteco Management AG, a Swiss company owned by Baturina. The Inteco group is a plastics and construction behemoth that made Baturina the richest woman in Russia at the time. She has a current net worth of $1.4billion according to Forbes.