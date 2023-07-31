Devon Archer Tells Lawmakers Joe Biden is the ‘Big Guy’ – Hunter Always Said, ‘We Need to Talk to My Guy’



Devon Archer L, Hunter Biden

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend, and Rosemont Seneca business partner who is facing one year in prison on unrelated charges, appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Monday to testify on the Biden Crime Family – and he did not disappoint!

Archer testified that Joe Biden was on more than 20 phone calls with Hunter’s business associates while he was serving as vice president between 2009 and 2017.

Archer told lawmakers the ‘Biden brand’ helped Ukrainian Natural Gas Company Burisma Holdings from going bankrupt.

According to reports, Devon Archer told Congress that Burisma execs, including Hunter Biden, Mykola Zlochevsky and Vadym Pozharski, convened and ‘called DC’ to get Viktor Shokin fired.

A few days later Joe Biden forced Ukrainian officials to fire Viktor Shokin, or else!

Congressman Andy Biggs (AZ) told reporters that Devon Archer confirmed Joe Biden is the ‘Big Guy’ referenced in various texts and emails.

In 2017, James Gilliar, a business associate involved in the CEFC joint venture, broke down a payment structure in an email to Tony Bobulinski and Hunter Biden: “10 held by H for the big guy?”

Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky also referred to Joe Biden as “the big guy” in the FBI’s FD-1023 form.

“Devon Archer himself said that was an implication of who the big guy is. Archer talked about the big guy and how Hunter Biden always said, ‘We need to talk to my guy; we…need to see what my guy is going to be here.’” Congressman Andy Biggs told reporters on Monday.

WATCH: