BREAKING: Hunter Biden’s Business Entity Owasco Made DIRECT Monthly Payments to Joe Biden – WITH RECEIPTS!

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Monday released subpoenaed bank records revealing Joe Biden received direct monthly payments from Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC.

Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation for using Owasco PC for tax evasion and other crimes.

Joe Biden has repeatedly claimed he never took a dime from China and was never involved with his son Hunter’s overseas business dealings.

Biden, in a ‘catch me if you can’ moment, taunted reporters in October inquiring about his family’s corruption and asked, “Where’s the money?”

Today, we learned Biden received $200K from his brother — a business partner of Hunter — directly into his personal bank account.

Hunter Biden’s investment vehicle Owasco made DIRECT payments (screenshots below) to Joe Biden, according to newly obtained bank records.

“Payments from Hunter’s business entity are now a part of a pattern revealing Joe Biden knew about, participated in, and benefitted from his family’s influence-peddling schemes,” Chairman Comer said.

BREAKING Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco P.C., made DIRECT monthly payments to Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden's business entity, Owasco P.C., made DIRECT monthly payments to Joe Biden.

Millions of dollars from China were funneled to Hunter Biden’s investment vehicle Owasco.

In one instance, Hunter and Joe Biden threatened a Chinese business associate – pay up or else!

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

A few weeks later Hunter Biden received a $5 million wire from a Chinese firm.

On August 8, 2017, $5 million was wired from a CEFC-affiliated investment vehicle (Northern International) to the bank account for Hudson West III, which spent the next year transferring $4,790,375 million directly to Hunter Biden’s firm, Owasco.

A money laundering investigator in 2018 said no obvious services were rendered related to the millions of dollars being funneled to investment vehicles connected to Hunter Biden.

“Since the initial funding of $5,000,000.00 from Northern International Capital Holdings (HK) Limited on 08/08/17 as a business loan, it was noted that there was no loan agreement document submitted,” the bank investigator wrote. “These payments were indicated as management fees and reimbursements.”

“We find it unusual that approximately 58% of the funds were transferred to the law firm in a few months and the frequency of payments appear erratic,” the investigator wrote. “It was also previously indicated that HUDSON WEST III LLC does not currently have any investment projects at this time, which raises further concerns as millions in fees are being paid but does not appear to have any services rendered by Owasco PC.”

Evidence of Joe Biden’s international money laundering and influence-peddling operation keeps piling up yet House Republicans have yet to hold a formal impeachment vote.

Last month House Oversight Chairman Jim Comer identified how Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered China money.

What did Joe Biden do with all of this cash?

Joe Biden purchased his luxury $2.75 million Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home with all cash after Hunter Biden threatened his Chinese business partner in a $5 million shakedown.

A few weeks before this desperate shakedown, Joe Biden plopped down nearly $2.75 million in cash for his Rehoboth Beach home. No wonder why he was so desperate to get this cash from Hunter’s business partner. He was counting on it to cover his new real estate transaction.

“Property records show Joe’s six-bedroom second property was purchased on June 8, 2017 for $2,744,001 – just seven weeks before his son’s shakedown messages.” The Daily Mail reported.

There was no record of a mortgage lien against the Rehoboth property until Joe and Jill Biden opened a $250,000 HELOC (home equity line of credit) against the property last December.





Biden document obtained by Fox News